Celtic have been guilty of failing Brendan Rodgers in a bizarre area this season and it's not just the transfer window, according to TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil.

The Bhoys off the boil

The Scottish giants were held to a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Kilmarnock over the weekend, a result which saw them drop into second place and be overtaken by arch-rivals Rangers, who now sit two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with less than a third of the season left to play.

It was the latest frustration in a season that has been full of them, with Rodgers' side not running away with the title as they have done in recent seasons, and now in danger of losing their grip on the Scottish crown.

Their form has led to plenty of speculation about the future of Rodgers, but former Celtic star Frank McAvennie has insisted that their issues are not due to the manager, and that even Pep Guardiola couldn't fix the issues at the club.

“Who are you going to bring in? Pep’s supposed to be the best manager in the world and I don’t know how he could make that team (better). It’s all about confidence", he told PLZ.

“Some of the players… it’s alright when you’re winning but grow a set. Stand up and be counted. If you’re looking at Kilmarnock and saying ‘individually they were better than you’ then that’s not right for Celtic.”

Matchday Rangers Celtic 27 Hearts (H) Motherwell (A) 28 Kilmarnock (A) Dundee (H) 29 Motherwell (H) Hearts (A) 30 Dundee (A) St Johnstone (H) 31 Hibernian (H) Livingston (A) 32 Celtic (H) Rangers (A)

Brazil reveals surprise sticking point

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Brazil has revealed that a lack of investment at the club has really set them back, with the owners bizarrely not even willing to put up funding to improve the pitch, despite Rodgers being keen to do so.

“Look, I don’t know what’s happened at Celtic at the moment. It’s clear there’s a problem", he told TalkSPORT.

“I might be wrong, but I heard the pitch needed money spent on it, he [Brendan Rodgers] wanted money for players and didn’t get it.

“But these are things I’ve been told, but it might not be 100% true. But what I do know is, I look at the results and there’s something not right.”

Though perhaps trivial, the news points to more disconnect between the manager and those that run the club. Their transfer policy has come under increased scrutiny too - Rodgers and co have shelled out over £20m since the summer transfer window, but have little to show for it and are still in net profit thanks to the sale of Jota to Al-Ittihad.

As a result, Rodgers is under pressure, and with a title slipping away his days at Celtic Park could be numbered.