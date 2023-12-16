For all their athletic ability and untold riches, football players tend to be pretty average when it comes to height, for sports stars at least. You don't tend to see many players exceeding 1.92m - or 6 foot 3 - and it usually becomes a talking point when they do.

For example, Peter Crouch was a great player in his own right, but he is remembered for being one of the tallest players we have ever seen, but put him up against a basketball player, and he is distinctly average - height-wise, that is.

So how tall can professional players get, and at that, who are the tallest professional players in world football today?

With that in mind, we here at Football FanCast have created a list of the ten tallest professional footballers still playing the game today using the data from Transfermarkt. We have excluded those playing at a semi-professional level and those without a club, as, well, they aren't professional footballers.

Player Height Club Position Carlos Miguel 2.04m/6 foot 7 Corinthians Goalkeeper Armin Spahic 2.05m/6 foot 8 TOSK Tesanj Centre-back Milan Ziric 2.05m/6 foot 8 Vorwarts Steyr Centre-back Lucas Berstrom 2.05m/6 foot 8 Chelsea Goalkeeper Kevin Gadella 2.06m/6 foot 9 FC Utrecht II Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen 2.06m/6 foot 9 SK Sturm Graz (Brighton & Hove Albion) Goalkeeper Denys Tvardovskyi 2.06m/6 foot 9 Shakhtar Donetsk Goalkeeper Issak Toure 2.06m/6 foot 9 FC Lorient Centre-back Tomas Holy 2.06m/6 foot 9 Carlise United Goalkeeper Kyle Hudlin 2.06m/6 foot 9 Huddersfield Town Striker

10 Carlos Miguel (Corinthians)

We're kicking off our list with a goalkeeper - there is going to be plenty of those - from South America, Brazil to be exact.

Carlos Miguel comes in at a massive 2.04m, or just about 6 foot 7, and we say massive regarding the rest of us. Compared to the rest of the players on this list, he's a good one to two inches shorter.

Miguel began his career in Internacional's reserve side before spending a couple of seasons on loan with Santa Cruz and Boa Esporte before making a permanent move to Brazilian giants Corinthians in August 2021.

He isn't the side's number-one keeper, but he has made eight first-team appearances this year and kept six clean sheets in the process, which is pretty good going for a backup.

9 Armin Spahic (TOSK Tesanj)

The second man to make it onto our list is Austrian centre-back Armin Spahic, who is the first of three players to come in at 2.05m, or about 6 foot 8.

The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade in Bosnia-Herzegovina for second-tier side TOSK Tesanj, who he only joined in September of this year from fellow Bosnian second-tier side OFK Gradina Srebrenik.

The Austrian looks to be enjoying a relatively successful first season with his new club as he has featured in the starting XI 11 times so far this season and has even found himself on the scoresheet on one occasion - not bad for a new defender.

8 Milan Ziric (Vorwarts Steyr)

We've got another Austrian centre-back measuring 6 foot 8 inches coming in next, although instead of playing in the Bosnian second division, he has stayed closer to home.

Milan Ziric plays for Austrian third-tier side Vorwarts Steyr, joining them in July this year from fourth-tier side SPG Wels II.

Like his compatriot in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ziric is having a great season with his new side, starting 12 games so far this season and helping them climb to fourth in the table - as things stand.

7 Lucas Bergstrom

2.05m/6 foot 8 Chelsea - Goalkeeper

The last 6 foot 8 player on the list is our second goalkeeper and the first player to ply his trade on these shores, in the Premier League, no less.

Lucas Berstrom is currently a Chelsea player and has been ever since his move from Finnish side Turun Palloseura during the 2018/19 season.

He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Peterborough United and made 28 first-team appearances for the posh, in which he kept nine clean sheets.

He hasn't made a first-team appearance for the Blues yet, but he was on the team's preseason tour of America and has one international cap to his name.

6 Kevin Gadella (FC Utrecht II)

We have reached the players on this list who tower above pretty much everyone else on a football pitch and probably wouldn't look amiss on a basketball court.

Kevin Gadella plys his trade in his home country of the Netherlands with FC Utrecht II - their under 21 team - and he has been having a mixed season so far this year.

He has started seven games for the club, but he has let in 16 goals and only kept one clean sheet so far and with the team down in 17th place, he'll surely be looking to improve as the campaign continues.

5 Kjell Scherpen (SK Sturm Graz)

We're back in the Premier League for the next one, well, sort of.

Kjell Scherpen is currently on loan to Austrian first-tier side Sturm Graz, but his parent club are Brighton & Hove Albion, back in the English topflight.

The young Dutchman joined the Seagulls from Eredivise giants Ajax in the summer of 2021 for an undisclosed fee before spending time in Belgium and the Netherlands on loan before ending up in Austria this season.

He's been having a cracking season this year, making it into the starting XI for every single game so far, keeping six clean sheets and helping the team climb into second in the table.

It would be great to see him make it in the Premier League one day, just to see how some of the shorter strikers cope with him.

4 Denys Tvardovskyi (Shakhtar Donetsk)

The fourth spot gives us our fourth goalkeeper on the bounce - we did say there were a lot of them on this list - and it's Shakhtar Donetsk's backup, Denys Tvardovskyi.

The 20-year-old has been with the Ukrainian giants for his entire professional career but has yet to be given the opportunity to start a game for the first team, let alone an appearance off the bench.

However, he has started eight games in the UEFA Youth League for the U19s, conceding 12 goals but keeping three clean sheets. He has also earned three caps for the Ukrainian U19 side and one for the U21s.

We reckon it won't be long until we see him in the starting XI for Shakhtar.

3 Isaak Toure (FC Lorient)

The third spot on the list gives us a much-needed break from the wall-to-wall goalkeepers of the last four entries - my apologies to the union - with 20-year-old centre-back Isaak Toure claiming the bronze.

The Gonesse-born titan stands at 2.06m - 6 foot 9 - and currently plys his trade for Ligue 1 side FC Lorient after completing a move from French giants Marseille earlier this summer.

He's having a reasonably successful season with the men in orange this year, starting eight league games and just about helping his team stay out of the relegation zone, for now at least.

The youngster has one cap for the French U21 side under his belt, and perhaps even more surprisingly, he has quite the finish on him, having already found the back of the net on one occasion for his new side this year.

2 Tomas Holy (Carlisle United)

The penultimate player on our list is another goalkeeper who makes his living in the English leagues, Carlisle United's Tomas Holy.

Like the four players before him, the six-cap Czech international comes in at a whopping 6 foot 9 and has been a regular in the EFL ever since his 2017 move to Gillingham from Prague outfit Sparta Prague.

He would make over 100 appearances for the Gills before moving to Ipswich Town in 2019. A couple of loan moves to Cambridge United and Port Vale followed before he joined Carlisle on a permanent contract in the summer of 2022.

Since moving north, Holy has become one of the most important members of the first team and has made 68 appearances to date.

1 Kyle Hudlin (Huddersfield Town)

Right, here we are, number one, and we have saved the best until last, a 6 foot 9 striker, yes, a striker.

Just think back to how big Peter Crouch used to look against regular defenders, and then add another two inches. That is how tall Huddersfield Town striker Kyle Hudlin is.

The 23-year-old forward started his career with Solihull before moving to Solihull Moors and finally to Huddersfield Town in July 2022. Since then, he has spent six months on loan with AFC Wimbledon before returning to the Terriers, where he still is this season.

While he isn't exactly tearing it up in the Championship at the moment, he has started Huddersfield's previous two games against Hull City and Watford while also having another five substitute appearances under his belt.

However, the talent is undoubtedly there, as he was a real handful at Solihull Moors. Just have a look for yourselves.