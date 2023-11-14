From EFL goalkeepers to Serie A players with famous brothers, there are a lot of very tall players available to be used in the new EA FC 24.

Football FanCast runs you through a list of the 15 tallest male players at your disposal in the game, as per Futbin.

The 10 Fastest Male Players on EA FC 24

15 Sebastian Selin (Hammarby IF)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

6ft 8 is quite some height and yet there are a number of players on this list that are that tall.

Sebastian Selin is the first to meet that criteria, a bronze goalkeeper from Sweden.

14 Anosike Ementa (Viborg FF)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that a lot of these players will be goalkeepers but Anosike Ementa is one of the few that doesn’t fit that mould.

The Dane is a striker and he plies his trade in the top division in his home nation.

Height: 6ft 8 inches

From Denmark to France with Clermont Foot’s goalkeeper Massamba Ndiaye.

He is 64 rated with one of his highest attributes involving the ball being at his feet.

12 Samuel Brolin (AIK)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

The goalkeeper union continues to dominate heading into the silver cards with Samuel Brolin being the first up.

Brolin is another of the 6 ft 8 players on EA FC and he plays for Swedish side AIK.

11 Kjell Scherpen (SK Strum Graz)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

Kjell Scherpen certainly catches the eye with his impressive 5-star weak foot.

A goalkeeper having 1-star skill moves is hardly groundbreaking, but his weak foot makes the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee a fascinating card.

10 Skelly Alvero (OL)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

Frenchman Skelly Alvero is a defensive midfielder, with his height making him a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park.

He has 3-star skill moves and 3-star weak foot, as well as the best stat on his card being 80 physical.

9 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

Milinkovic-Savic is of course a well-known name in European football, particularly in the Serie A, but it is Vanja who makes this list as opposed to Sergej.

The Torino goalkeeper is our first gold card with a rating of 76 and is yet another 6ft 8 man.

8 Cian Tyler (Coventry City)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

The first of a few EFL goalkeepers on this list comes from the Championship, with Coventry City.

Cian Tyler is just 21 and so is one for the future both with Coventry and Wales.

7 Matthew Nocita (Red Bulls)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

New York Red Bulls have several players of a smaller stature on their roster but at the other end of the spectrum is Matthew Nocita.

Nocita is a centre-back who has 4-star weak foot.

6 Corey Addai (Crawley Town)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

Returning to the other side of the Atlantic with Jamaican shot-stopper Corey Addai.

The Crawley Town man is once again, 6ft 8.

5 Mulic (Suwon Samsung)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

Mulic is a Serbian striker whose position can alternatively be changed to centre-forward.

He is a well-travelled player who for the last couple of years has been in Japan, first with Seongnam and now with Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

4 Andries Noppert (SC Heerenveen)

Height: 6ft 8 inches

The final player on this list at 6ft 8 is yet another goalkeeper in the form of Andries Noppert.

He is the same rating as Milinkovic-Savic at 76, making him a gold card also and so the Dutchman is one of the players you’re more likely to use.

3 Kyle Hudlin (Huddersfield)

Height: 6ft 9 inches

All three podium spots belong to men who are 6ft 9 and two of them play in the EFL.

Kyle Hudlin is the third tallest in EA FC, a 58-rated striker with 58 pace and 73 physical.

2 Tomas Holy (Carlisle United)

Height: 6ft 9 inches

Tomas Holy of Carlisle United is the tallest goalkeeper of the game and is in second.

He is 62-rated and because he is so tall, attempting to take Carlisle up the leagues on a career mode could be good fun.

1 Isaak Toure (FC Lorient)

Height: 6ft 9 inches

Top spot belongs to Isaak Toure, who has two cards on EA FC 24 in fact.

The Frenchman joined FC Lorient on loan from Marseille in the summer and so is represented on Ultimate Team by both of these clubs. Toure is just 20 and is a 70-rated silver centre-back making him another potential career mode gem.