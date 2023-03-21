Aston Villa could well be plotting a summer bid to bolster their attack, as they seek to further back Unai Emery who has already impressed since joining in October.

The Spaniard entered Villa Park with the club in disrepute, floundering towards relegation under the struggling stewardship of Steven Gerrard.

Clearly out of his depth, thankfully for fans and players alike, he was put out of his misery, and since the Villans have become something of a barrier between the nine teams battling for safety and the rest of the league. They mark the safety point, and what half the sides in the division are striving to achieve.

With their place in the Premier League assured, it gives them the freedom to now look ahead at ways to progress further in the coming season.

One such name that has recently appeared is that of underperforming forward Tammy Abraham, who could be reborn with a move to the Midlands.

Would Tammy Abraham improve Aston Villa?

In a report by AS Roma Live, relayed by Sport Witness yesterday, the hulking Englishman has been touted with a romantic return to his former club where he starred in their return to the top flight.

Whilst the reported €40m (£35m) fee might seem lofty, the club does have form with spending big on those expected to transform their fortunes.

The 25-year-old recorded 25 goals in the Championship across just 37 games, where he would return to his parent club Chelsea to fire home 15 Premier League goals, silencing any scrutiny he might have received.

Even his move to Italy, which has faltered of late, showed initial promise, as his debut campaign saw him score 17 times in Serie A and a further nine as they won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage.

Abraham even suggested that the Portuguese legend had turned him into a “monster”, teaching him how to “frighten defenders”. As a master of the dark arts, there is arguably no greater teacher to add some nastiness to someone's game than the Chelsea legend.

Finally, he could now be poised to come back to his homeland, to the club that gave him his platform for all the success he has enjoyed, to be the catalyst that truly helps them explode as a club.

Emery has already laid the foundation for success in the near future, with his experience and pragmatism sure to bear fruit sooner or later.

Should he add this 6 foot 3 finisher to his ranks too, then European football could start to become a real possibility given the quality they already boast.