Aston Villa have enjoyed a true resurgence under Unai Emery, with the Spaniard taking a troubled Steven Gerrard side and turning them into genuine contenders for European spots.

Their recent blistering form has even seen them leapfrog both Chelsea and Liverpool, to within just six points of Tottenham Hotspur.

However, to truly take them to the next level, further investment is definitely required.

Their current squad is laden with talent, but it remains one thrown together by various different bosses. By adding more of Emery's hand-picked players into the fold, the team will become more aligned with his philosophy, which has already proven proficient after just a few months.

One such link that refuses to die down is that of a return to Villa Park for Tammy Abraham. The AS Roma marksman enjoyed a stellar first season in Italy but has since struggled under Jose Mourinho's tutelage.

Perhaps a romantic move back to the club where he truly kickstarted his career at the top could help him announce himself as the elite striker he often threatens to be.

Will Tammy Abraham join Aston Villa?

The strength of their form will likely be a huge factor in potentially tempting the 25-year-old, but considering his performances during that imperious 25-goal season during the 2018/19 promotion campaign, he could also seek a reunion.

With Italian media linking the move, and a €40m (£35m) fee touted, it could actually end up smashing the Villans' current club record fee.

However, it would likely be all worth it to add this final piece of the puzzle to their squad, with an extra guaranteed influx of goals certain to propel them closer to Europe next season should Ollie Watkins maintain his red-hot form.

His fellow Englishman, who joined from Brentford back in 2020, has nine goal contributions in his last ten league matches; an astounding return that has kickstarted their mini-revolution.

The £98k-per-week marksman has already proven his ability to score at Premier League level too, enjoying a fine season for Chelsea where he notched 15 league goals under Frank Lampard.

However, it was the hulking finisher's initial move to Rome that helped him truly garner plaudits. Across all competitions, the England international recorded 27 goals and a further five assists, attributing his transition into a "monster" to his legendary boss Mourinho.

Having earned vital experience abroad, following an admittedly successful spell in the English top flight, all the attributes are in place for Abraham to return and fire them to the next level.

His 6 foot 3 frame and quick feet make him a unique asset to spearhead Emery's already potent front line into the future.