Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been forthright in admitting the squad needs an overhaul this summer, with a 27-year-old now swapping N17 for Europe.

Players who could leave Spurs with Joe Rodon

Wales international Joe Rodon has become the latest player to depart Spurs, coming four years after Jose Mourinho signed him from Swansea City for around £11 million.

The 26-year-old was out of favour in north London for quite some time, despite arriving with plenty of potential, and spent the last two seasons on various loan spells at Rennes and Leeds United.

Rodon managed to impress for the latter club, making 46 appearances in the Championship last season under Daniel Farke and playing a crucial role as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds were heavily linked with re-signing the centre-back on a permanent deal, which has now become reality, with Rodon making the move back to Elland Road for around £10 million and English sensation Archie Gray going the opposite direction to Spurs.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy will be happy with the business conducted, as the club make most of the money they paid for Rodon back off his sale, whilst also sealing a deal for one of the country's most exciting talents.

Rodon now officially joins Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Tanguy Ndombele in leaving north London for pastures new. The aforementioned crop could also be joined by Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon, Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - who have all been named as players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer.

Postecoglou suggested that a number of his squad could leave Spurs, while reliable insider Paul O'Keefe has recently claimed that Levy is open to offers for over a dozen Tottenham stars.

Genoa have been in recent talks to sign Spence on a permanent deal, but things have gone quiet on that front. AC Milan remain locked in negotiations over Royal as well, so we could see more exits in the coming weeks.

Djed Spence's best Serie A games on loan at Genoa last season Match Match Rating (WhoScored) Juventus 0-0 Genoa 7.16 Empoli 0-0 Genoa 7.08 Genoa 2-1 Sassuolo 6.97 Lazio 1-0 Genoa 6.71 AC Milan 3-3 Genoa 6.66

Perhaps the most crucial departure was that of Ndombele, who endured a nightmare stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after previously signing for a club-record £55 million deal from Lyon. The Frenchman earned a reported £200,000-per-week at the club, so Levy will be glad to vanquish his high salary off the books.

Tanguy Ndombele agrees to join Nice after leaving Tottenham

Ndombele was sent out on various loan spells during the latter stages of his Spurs career, having put pen to paper on a temporary spell back at Lyon, Napoli the season afterwards and Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray last campaign.

The 27-year-old was also criticised for being out of shape over 2023/2024, with the Turkish press claiming Ndombele was 6 kilograms overweight last season.

Now, after leaving Tottenham, Foot Mercato state that he is in much better shape fitness-wise and determined to reignite his career. They add that Ndombele has agreed to join OGC Nice after quitting Spurs, having chosen the Ligue 1 side despite receiving "several exotic offers".

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can truly make something of his obvious ability, with England star Declan Rice even once calling Ndombele one of the toughest opponents he's ever faced.