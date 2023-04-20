Tottenham Hotspur's desperation for a trophy is longstanding. Having gone over a decade without now since their 2008 EFL Cup triumph, one would have to wade back into the previous century to find the last Lilywhites trophy after that.

This is a damning indication of just how consistently poor the club has been run, with a weak mentality having festered throughout those years of mediocrity.

Although Mauricio Pochettino threatened to propel them back to within England's elite, Daniel Levy was once again guilty of what seemed like self-sabotage as he dismissed the miracle-working Argentine despite a mere lull after years of steady growth and success.

What likely played a large role in the decision-making process that came to such a conclusion was the fact that the team were underperforming even after shattering their club-record fee the summer prior. Therefore, in a way, Tanguy Ndombele almost became a catalyst for his boss' exit.

Journalist Paul Brown even suggested: "I genuinely think, and I have done for a while, that Ndombele is one of the worst signings Spurs have ever made."

The £63m man has since lost his way in north London, certainly not aided by the constant arrivals within his role. Even during what has been a relatively successful loan spell this campaign, the Frenchman seems again unlikely to get a look in.

How has Tanguy Ndombele played whilst out on loan?

Just 91 appearances were deemed more than enough for Antonio Conte, who had been responsible for the two loans the 26-year-old had been essentially forced into. However, ironically pushing the tricky midfielder into an ideal situation, Ndombele has since shown his class in glimpses for title-chasing Napoli.

The Frenchman has at times been forced into a lesser role in their league campaign, but put in some crucial displays in a fine Champions League run to truly outline his class. In the biggest competition, he stepped up. This has led to an average Sofascore rating of 7.16, creating four big chances from just three starts, via Sofascore.

Luciano Spalletti is clearly a big fan of his too, as the Italian boss was quick to sing his praises: "Ndombele is a strong player, at the beginning I didn’t know him much, there was a doubt as to why Tottenham had let him leave. From what I saw, watching the Milan-Tottenham match, I would have kept him in the side.

“He’s someone I train willingly, he’s also a very sweet boy, physically strong. In the modernity of football, there is this physical strength which is important. He has strength, engine, technique, flashes in which he sees where the hole is. I like him."

With the maestro sure to command suitors all over Europe after recapturing some semblance of his old form, perhaps whoever the new manager might be can reconsider the place of Ndombele within the squad.

Does Tanguy Ndombele have a future at Spurs?

Whilst the vacancy within their dugout suggests everyone at the club will receive a fresh start, the constant cycle of new midfield purchases has seen the former Olympique Lyonnais man fall down the pecking order.

However, it was arguably the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that has truly scuppered the chances of the £200k-per-week star. Bought by Jose Mourinho the summer following Ndombele's arrival, the Danish defensive asset instantly became a mainstay in the engine room.

A solid and workmanlike asset, the ex-Southampton stopper very rarely puts a foot wrong without trying anything spectacular. His teammate, however, posed quite the antithesis.

In an attempt to always try something special, whether it be a skill or an unorthodox pass, the 5 foot 11 man can often surrender possession with ease. This was outlined in the fact that he lost possession eight times per match during that debut season in England, whilst ranking in the top 1% for midfielders across Europe in successful take-ons.

A maverick can be of use to many, but someone like Hojbjerg will seemingly always be preferred. He is safe and solid, with his 7.15 average Sofascore rating this season indicative of this.

The continued presence of the 27-year-old has already forced Ndombele out on two loans, and that seems set to continue with whoever might take over next at the club. With a deal also set to expire this summer, few are expecting a renewal at the eleventh hour.

A tough first couple of years in a new country has already seemingly resigned the fate of the Longjumeau-born magician, who is destined to see his potential unrealised all because coaches now favour efficiency over the ethereal.