Arsenal were enjoying a season of unprecedented success until April came around as Premier League glory seemed to slip from their grasp at the final hurdle.

Having led the league for most of the campaign, Manchester City were constantly forced to play catch-up as Mikel Arteta's men continued their relentless pursuit of the title. However, as is always the way with Pep Guardiola, when his rivals drop points, his team will be there to immediately apply pressure.

Whilst their three draws leading up to their loss at the Etihad could be chalked down to mental fragility, there was one clear moment that acted as the catalyst for the loss of form: the injury to William Saliba.

Without a viable backup, forcing Rob Holding into a sustained period in the starting side, unsurprisingly his lack of quality told. Of his last five league appearances, only one has merited a Sofascore rating of over 6.5, and even that somewhat flatters the 27-year-old, given it was buoyed by a late consolation goal in a 4-1 loss.

Edu cannot allow his manager to suffer with such a weak link in his squad and must seek to rectify this glaring issue this summer.

What's the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Arsenal?

It will therefore please fans to see that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on their pursuit of a centre-back, highlighting a few potential names that the north London outfit could pursue.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, the Italian journalist started by claiming:

"Arsenal will have a big, big impact in the market in the summer. They are looking for a new centre back, and they sent their scouts multiple times to follow many players in that position."

He continued by outlining one name who has reportedly been a long-time target of the Gunners:

"Another player they have always appreciated is [Edmond] Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, so they are following centre-backs."

It's not the first time that the Gunners have been linked with a move for the Bundesliga star and ahead of the 2022 January transfer window, they were reportedly quoted an asking price of around €70m (£60m). It remains to be seen if this sort of figure still remains, though FootballTransfers currently value the Leverkusen man at £28m.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Although he may not be the most technically proficient defender in Europe, the 24-year-old boasts all the physical assets needed to thrive in the heart of defence.

Standing at 6 foot 4 yet in possession of some frightening speed, the Burkina Faso international has shone at the back for Xabi Alonso's new-look side of late.

His 6.92 average rating in the league gives way to 1.6 tackles and 2.9 clearances per game, and he pairs this with a respectable 86% pass accuracy too, via Sofascore.

His ability to thread passes between the lines could quickly be nurtured by Arteta too, and he would likely be afforded ample time as an understudy to both Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba.

The latter actually boasts relatively similar statistics to the 24-year-old, despite his importance to the team, which is best emphasised through Arsenal's loss of form without him.

With 1.3 tackles and three clearances per game, it is his 91% pass accuracy that truly sets him apart from Tapsoba (via Sofascore), and given the fact they have won just nine points from their last 21 available where he has been sidelined.

Considering there is a clear lack of an implausible gulf in quality between the two, a move for the Leverkusen gem would finally offer ample competition for a position that has proven vital to the Gunners' intricate system.

Having always been destined for big things, a former coach of the highly-rated defender in Ivo Vieira even suggested: "Tapsoba was one of the best centre-backs to play in Portugal, he deserves whatever comes his way."

Perhaps he could now seek to realise this undoubted potential at the Emirates, as that key addition to avoid another collapse like this season.