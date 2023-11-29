Liverpool can secure their place in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday night when LASK visit Anfield.

For that to happen, the Reds must better Toulouse's matchday five result, with the French outfit hosting Union Saint-Galloise.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still in pole position to avoid the extra two games that come with finishing second and entering the knockout play-off round. They're two points ahead of Toulouse while four points from their remaining two fixtures will confirm their status as group winners.

Klopp has used this competition as an opportunity to rotate his side and give key first-team stars a chance to rest. This has opened up the door for several youngsters, including Ben Doak, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott to shine.

With the above trio expected to be three of ten changes from the recent draw with Manchester City, here's what a predicted Liverpool XI could look like tomorrow evening...

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher has played in three of Liverpool's four Europa League outings this term and although he hasn't painted himself in the brightest of lights, conceding five goals, his place in the team against LASK is solidified.

First-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, picked up a hamstring injury in the draw against Man City, so the 25-year-old must now impress in Europe to fill Klopp with confidence moving forward, especially if the Brazilian is out for a lengthy period.

2 RB - Joe Gomez

Etihad hero Trent Alexander-Arnold will be wrapped up in cotton wool on Thursday which means Joe Gomez should get the nod at right-back. The Englishman has featured across all four matches in this competition and captained the side in their 3-2 defeat against Toulouse last time out.

Once dubbed by Klopp as a "sensational footballer", Gomez has been a reliable back-up this term and whilst he can't offer the same attacking threat to Trent, he does provide steeliness defensively having made 2.5 tackles per game and won 63% of his duels in Europe.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

A man-mountain of a centre-back, who has suffered multiple spells on the sideline this term, Ibrahima Konate has a chance to show Klopp he's a better option than Joel Matip at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Hailed by defensive partner Virgil van Dijk as "incredible", the Frenchman is held in high regard at Anfield and considering he ranks in the top 15% against his positional peers for tackles per 90 across Europe's top five leagues in the past year, it is clear to see why those close to him have waxed lyrical about his talents.

4 CB - Jarell Quansah

Quansah has made a seamless transition into the Liverpool first-team this term and the 20-year-old has impressed with his exceptional ball-playing abilities and defensive attributes.

Lauded as "absolutely phenomenal" by fellow academy graduate, Alexander-Arnold, the centre-back has starred across his three appearances in Europe, registering an impressive 91% pass completion and he's only been dribbled past 0.3 times per game. If he continues to perform at a high, the world is Quansah's oyster.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Left-back stalwart Andrew Robertson is expected to return from his shoulder injury in January 2024 but until then, Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputize for the Scot on the left side of defence - acting as the only player to keep his place from the trip to the Etihad.

The Greek international is unable to match Robertson's quality down the left flank having yet to create a big chance and has only registered 0.7 key passes per game across three matches in Europe.

6 CM - Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo has yet to truly impress since arriving from Stuttgart in the summer, but he'll get another chance to demonstrate his qualities on Thursday night.

The Japanese international was expected to become the ball-winning machine to replace Fabinho, however, Alexis Mac Allister has been preferred by Klopp in that position. Having made four appearances in this competition, it's unlikely he'll get dropped against LASK.

7 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch was starting to come into his own in a Liverpool shirt, especially in the Europa League, having supplied an assist and scored twice across his first three matches.

The 21-year-old had since suffered a minor knock, which meant he didn't start on Saturday, however, the silky Dutchman has averaged the highest Sofascore rating of any Reds player in this competition (7.97), made the most key passes per game (3) and created the most big chances (2).

8 CM - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has been dubbed as "exceptional" by Jamie Carragher for his performances this term and although he hasn't been awarded the requisite game time to go with that praise, another audition awaits on Thursday night.

The midfield metronome, who has started in all four Europa League matches, has terrorised opposition defenders with his tremendous low centre of gravity. He is capable of gliding past his opponents with ease, completing 75% of his attempted dribbles in this competition.

9 RW - Ben Doak

One of the most exciting prospects to be unleashed from the Liverpool academy in recent years, Ben Doak is one of several blessings in disguise to come from Thursday jaunts to rogue destinations.

A direct and pacey winger, who has been described by van Dijk as a "Tasmanian devil" for how he strikes fear into opposition defenders, Doak's precocious talents have rewarded him with two appearances in Europe and a third is looking likely.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

For what Luis Diaz has had to go through off the field this term following the kidnapping of his father - who has now been released - it is remarkable that he has still managed to focus on delivering excellent performances on the pitch.

Dubbed by Klopp as a "special" talent, Diaz scored and assisted in the return fixture against LASK and will be looking to terrorise his Austrian opponents once more.

11 ST - Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is the one expected to spearhead the Liverpool attack. After witnessing his minutes get reduced this season, the Dutch dynamo has the chance to demonstrate his talents in Europe and show the German why he deserves to be picked over Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez.

Gakpo has only posted four goals in 15 appearances this term, with two of those strikes coming in Carabao Cup victories over Leicester City and Bournemouth.

Liverpool predicted lineup in full vs LASK: GK - Kelleher; RB - Gomez, CB - Konate, CB - Quansah, LB - Tsimikas; CDM - Endo, CM - Gravenberch, CM - Elliott; RW - Doak, LW - Diaz, ST - Gakpo