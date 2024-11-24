Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be hoping the next few weeks are positive and that the Ibrox side can reach the turn of the year still having a chance of winning the domestic title, with the League Cup nestled away in the trophy cabinet for good measure.

It’s a lot to ask from the Belgian, but if he wishes to remain in the Light Blues dugout, then these are the targets which must be set, as second-best is not good enough, that’s for sure.

With the rumours circling around the manager amid the links to the Belgium national team job, the 50-year-old might not even be in charge for much longer.

Regardless of who is in charge, the January transfer window is a major chance for the Gers to move on some players who don’t have long left on their current contracts, while bringing in a new signing or two to bolster their squad.

With this in mind, here's a look at a dream Rangers starting XI from January onwards, as the club look to improve during the second half of the campaign.

1 GK – Jack Butland

Jack Butland might not be at the level he displayed during his first six months at Ibrox, but the Englishman is still a dependable keeper between the sticks.

Aged only 31, his long-term future at the club looks secure. Liam Kelly is the current deputy, and he will be able to fill in whenever required, yet it will be Butland who will remain as the number-one choice over the next few months.

2 RB – Ryan Barnett

James Tavernier’s future has been heavily discussed of late. The captain is entering into the final 18 months of his deal and January could be the final chance for the Ibrox side to sell him for a decent fee.

If he does go, a replacement right-back will be required. In recent weeks, the Gers have been linked with a move for Wrexham defender Ryan Barnett, who could be an ideal replacement for Tavernier.

This season, he has recorded a goal and six assists in 18 games, showcasing his attacking talents. Could this mean he would slot into Tavernier’s role with ease?

3 CB – John Souttar

John Souttar was impressive for Scotland during the recent international break, playing 90 minutes in the wins over Croatia and Poland, even grabbing an assist during the latter tie.

For Rangers this season, the centre-back has missed only one game and while he has looked susceptible in a few games, overall, his performances have improved vastly since he first joined.

4 CB – Neraysho Kasanwirjo

The versatile defender signed on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy included in this deal. During his time on the pitch, the Dutchman has looked solid and can play across the back four.

It is at centre-back where his future should lie, however. Leon Balogun is out of contract at the end of the season, while Robin Propper hasn’t impressed, meaning the youngster should be given the chance to shine alongside Souttar.

5 LB – Jefte

Jefte may only be 20, but his exposure to senior football this season will aid his development superbly.

Yes, he will face competition from Ridvan Yilmaz when he returns from injury, but in the long term, Jefte could be the ideal Borna Barisic successor.

6 CM – Connor Barron

It was clear that a refresh was needed in the midfield during the summer. Signing Connor Barron and slotting him straight into the engine room is perhaps the most important thing Clement has done this term.

The 22-year-old has a bright future and has played a part in every single match for the club during 2024/25 thus far.

7 CM – Nicolas Raskin

The Belgian has enjoyed a resurgence of late, being someone who Clement can trust in the middle of the pitch.

Injury issues may have hampered his start to the season, but Raskin has impressed recently. Against Olympiacos in the Europa League, the midfielder made four key passes, won 50% of his ground duels and made seven tackles during the game as the club secured a 1-1 draw.

He and Barron could form a partnership which could shine for the next few years at least.

8 RW - Kwame Poku

Vaclav Cerny may be in decent form, but his loan finishes at the end of the season. According to Graeme Bailey, the Gers have been linked with a move for winger Kwame Poku of late.

The Peterborough United star has scored ten goals and recorded seven assists in just 17 games this term, which works out as a goal contribution a game.

"Kwame probably won’t go to the Premier League straight away, but he will get a high-end Championship club. He will be a Premier League star in the future and that next move will probably cost £30m." - Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Hailed as “unplayable” by manager Darren Ferguson, Poku could be an ideal long-term option as the right-winger for the Ibrox side, no doubt about that.

9 AM – Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian can exude his creative talents when deployed as a number ten and this could suit the team far better in the long run, allowing Barron and Raskin to sweep up everything at the base of the midfield.

Diomande has created three big chances, averages one key pass and succeeded with 1.1 dribbles per game in the top flight this term. From now on, he should be unleashed as an attacking midfielder.

10 LW – Nedim Bajrami

While not his usual role, Nedim Bajrami has taken to the left wing with ease since joining Rangers. In 14 games, he has scored three goals and grabbed one assist.

Despite Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes returning from injury soon, Clement must continue to utilise the Albanian out wide, especially considering his impressive displays.

11 ST – Danilo

Danilo is still working on returning to full match fitness, but more game time in the coming weeks will only be beneficial for the Brazilian.

He should be the long-term option for Clement, especially given Cyriel Dessers’ lack of clinical nature in the opposition penalty area.

If Danilo can stay fit for the remainder of the season, it could be a massive bonus for the club.

Dream Rangers starting XI after January – GK – Butland; RB – Barnett, CB – Souttar, CB – Kasanwirjo, LB – Jefte; CM – Barron, CM – Raskin; RW – Poku, AM – Diomande, LW – Bajrami; Danilo