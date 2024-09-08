Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing an international free agent to replace James Tavernier, who could still leave Ibrox in the coming days.

Latest on Tavernier’s Rangers future

During the summer transfer window, the Gers and manager Philippe Clement were busy in regards to incomings and outgoings ahead of his first full season in charge.

In total, 10 players arrived at the club either on permanent transfers or loan deals, whereas eight players have found new permanent homes and three were loaned out.

There was plenty of speculation on star right-back Tavernier, but talking at the beginning of August on his future given transfer rumours, he said: "I just don't take any notice, basically. There has been speculation for a long time now if it's a year and a half.

"I addressed it towards the end of last season, I am fully committed to the job in hand. That's where my mindset will always be, fully committed, coming day by day and trying my extreme hardest to push myself and the team on. To do what I do every single day is to be a professional footballer, it's like I'm 18 again. Every single day there is joy for me to come in to train, I am living the dream."

As we know, Tavernier remained at Ibrox beyond the Scottish deadline, however, he is still being linked with a move away from the club.

According to HITC, there are a number of Turkish sides still interested in the defender before their window closes on September 13. Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and, Besiktas, now under the management of ex-Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, are all keen on Tavernier’s services.

Therefore, with the possibility of a departure for Tavernier, Rangers have been looking at replacements, which has led them to an experienced free agent.

Rangers eyeing Cyrus Christie move

According to HITC, Rangers are eyeing a move to sign Cyrus Christie as a potential Tavernier replacement. The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Hull City in the summer but is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Alongside Rangers, Championship clubs Coventry City, Millwall, Plymouth and Preston North End are also keen on Christie, whereas he has interest from sides in Greece and Turkey.

Christie, once called “excellent” by Martin O’Neill, is primarily a right-back who can also play as a centre-back or central midfield if needed, as per Transfermarkt. He started his career on the books of Coventry City and went on to play for Derby, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City before joining Hull.

In total, Christie has made 320 appearances in the Championship and 28 in the Premier League, while also winning 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

By the looks of things, a move out of England for the first time in his career could be on the cards with Rangers, making this one to watch.