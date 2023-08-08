Leeds United could still be set to bolster their backline, with their first Championship game having given Daniel Farke plenty of food for thought…

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

That clash saw all three new signings from this summer present at Elland Road, as Ethan Ampadu starred in the midfield, whilst Sam Byram and Karl Darlow watched on from the bench.

However, the disappointing 2-2 draw, no matter how battling it was, showcased a continued defensive frailty that has transferred from last campaign.

Therefore, the reports that continue to link them with a move for Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis should have the German boss scrambling to complete a deal for the ball-playing youngster with a bright future ahead.

Pep Guardiola is expected to command a fee of around £15m for his services.

How good is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Despite being just 21 years old, the defensive stalwart already boasts enough experience to suggest he would instantly upgrade Farke’s current squad.

After all, the England U21 captain’s most recent success, following winning the U21 European Championship with his country, was to guide Burnley back to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany’s tutelage.

His national team boss did lead the praise for his young captain though, with Lee Carsely noting: “I thought Taylor was good tonight. He was good in Italy as well. Like a lot of these young players, he has grown into being a leader.”

As a student of Guardiola’s, the Belgian manager quickly implemented a structured style where his outfit dominated the ball. They played out from the back on every occasion, and it resulted in their comfortable title win.

Harwood-Bellis stood at the base of that success, maintaining a 7.21 average match rating in the league, the second-best of any player within Turf Moor.

This was a figure buoyed by his 90% pass accuracy and 2.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

In fact, despite his youth, he has already established himself as quality figure in such a role, as when ranked against others in his position in the Men's next eight competitions he sits in the top 1% for pass completion percentage per 90, the top 4% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 8% for interceptions per 90, via FBref.

Such desperation to constantly play out from the back can be likened to a star from the club he is touted to depart, as John Stones has shot to prominence as one of the best centre-backs in the world over the last few years.

Former Inter Milan defender Ivan Cordoba even noted: “I follow the Premier League and I consider it to be one of the best leagues in the world. In England I really like John Stones of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

"A very strong defender. He is a complete defender in everything he does. I think he is one of the best in the world."

FBref helps emphasise this, and yet the 29-year-old stars in the very attributes that Harwood-Bellis excels in too, admittedly at a much higher level. When compared against centre-backs across Europe, he ranks in the top 4% for pass completion per 90, the top 12% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 8% for progressive carries per 90.

As a couple of Englishman who thrive with the ball at their feet, both of whom reside in the Etihad, perhaps Harwood-Bellis could seek first-team opportunities elsewhere to emulate the exceptional five-time Premier League-winner.