Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to sign a new defensive midfielder, and a new target who could cost £34m is now rising up his list of options, according to a recent report.

Slot still eyeing a midfielder

The Reds are still setting the pace at the top of the Premier League table, which justifies Slot's decision to persist with Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park after missing out on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, who now looks set to join Arsenal.

However, the Premier League leaders are still interested in signing a new central midfielder, either this month or at the end of the season, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes is now on the shortlist.

Joshua Kimmich, a versatile midfielder who can also play right-back, is another player being considered by the Merseyside club, given that he will be available on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Slot wants to bring in a defensive midfielder in the summer, meaning Kimmich could be a solid option, but a new target has also now entered the frame. Liverpool are now monitoring VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, having followed his performances closely over the past few weeks, and he is now starting to rise up the list of targets.

Stuttgart have no intention of letting Stiller leave, however, and they are currently attempting to renew his contract, but if an agreement cannot be reached, they will be forced to listen to offers in the summer.

The German club would be willing to listen to bids in the region of €40m (£34m) at the end of the season, and there may be a number of offers to deal with, as many European clubs are interested in his signature after he added two more assists to his tally in a big win against Freiburg on Saturday.

What Stiller could offer Liverpool

Throughout his career so far, the Germany international has mainly featured in a defensive midfield role, but he is also capable of creating chances, as displayed by the fact he recorded five assists in the Bundesliga last season and now has four this time around.

Fellow Liverpool target Kimmich lauded his compatriot earlier this season, describing him as "technically strong", while also praising him for his "good passing skills".

The 23-year-old's ability in possession of the ball is perhaps his finest attribute, ranking in the 97th percentile for passes attempted per 90 over the past year, and the 96th percentile for progressive passes, when compared to his positional peers.

The only slight doubt about signing the German is the fact he does not rank particularly highly for interceptions and tackles, so if Slot wants a midfielder who specialises in defending, it is probably best to consider different options.

That said, Stiller is still young and has plenty of time to develop his game, so he could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Reds if they make a move for him this summer.