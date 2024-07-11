It's all go at Manchester United this summer. Erik ten Hag has signed a new deal, Dan Ashworth has at long last finally arrived and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to embark on his first transfer window as the club's owner.

So, where are they looking to recruit? Well, they're certainly starting off by fixing the defence, an area that became a rather large problem last term due to a number of injuries.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez missed much of the season and as a result, they had to rely on the likes of 36-year-old Jonny Evans and midfielder Casemiro to fill in.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has been targeted, although the Red Devils have seen two bids rejected. Matthijs de Ligt could join and a bid has been accepted for Lille wonderkid, Leny Yoro. However, he is more likely to join Real Madrid, his favoured destination.

Are there any other areas? Well, they could reportedly be looking at Newcastle star Anthony Gordon.

The latest on Anthony Gordon to Man Utd

As the PSR deadline arrived on June 30th, Newcastle were desperately trying to find ways to raise funds.

If they did not generate enough profit then they would be staring down the barrel of a Premier League points deduction. Consequently, they exhausted all options, which included the idea of Gordon leaving.

The England international was offered to Liverpool but they rejected a move. Liverpool could still go back in for the winger but they will face competition.

Reports suggest that he is 'wanted' by Man United and they could make a move for the player before the window is up.

They will have to pay a premium price, however, with the 23-year-old allegedly valued at around £80m by Eddie Howe and Co.

So, would he be a good signing? Former United hero Teddy Sheringham reckons so.

What Sheringham has said about Gordon to Man Utd

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast this week on behalf of Crypto Sports betting, the former striker gave his verdict on the business that the Red Devils could complete this summer.

"I think getting more top players into the club is what is needed at Manchester United. They have had far too many bit-part players over the last few years, and they need leaders now," Sheringham began.

Asked whether the Newcastle gem would be a good signing for Ten Hag, he responded: "Gordon is an exciting young player who gets the crowd on their feet, is direct and can cause defenders problems. He has good Premier League experience so this can help Manchester United as he wants to play and do well."

The Toon star enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign at St James' Park in 2023/24, scoring 12 goals and supplying 11 assists in all competitions, a run of form that helped him to secure a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Gordon has only seen a few minutes of action, against Slovenia in the group stages, something that's rather hard to believe given some of the performances from Gareth Southgate's side.

That said, everyone who watched the Premier League last term knows what he's capable of and they should seriously consider making a move this summer.

With Marcus Rashford's future up in the air after reportedly falling out with Ten Hag, his England colleague could well be a viable replacement.