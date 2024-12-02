As many as ten clubs are now showing interest in signing a member of Mikel Arteta's squad in the months ahead, it has been reported, with the Gunners facing a fight to keep him at the club.

Arsenal thrash West Ham to move second

Arsenal have recovered from their Premier League blip against Newcastle and Chelsea in emphatic fashion, following up a 3-0 win against a good Nottingham Forest side with a 5-2 thrashing against West Ham in the London Stadium.

The Gunners were 4-0 up inside 36 minutes as goals from Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz put them on course for a rout of Julen Lopetegui's side.

However, the Hammers hit back with goals through fullbacks Emerson Palmeiri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, only for a Bukayo Saka goal on the stroke of half time to restore some breathing room for the Gunners and cap off a crazy seven-goal half.

Arteta's side didn't look troubled in the second half as they saw out the win in a professional fashion to move second in the Premier League, though Liverpool's win over Manchester City means that they remain nine points behind Arne Slot's side after a quarter of the campaign, having been one of just two sides to take points off the Reds this season.

The Gunners will be hoping that they can narrow that gap in the games between now and the January transfer window, when they may have to step into the market for reinforcements in a bid to catch the Reds in the second half of the season.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Manchester United (Home) Fulham (Away) Everton (Home) Crystal Palace (Away) Ipswich Town (Home)

But there could be exits from north London too.

Ten clubs want to sign Arsenal defender

That comes as a fresh report claims that as many as ten clubs are keen to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this winter. The defender came on at half time in the win over West Ham, replacing the injured Gabriel, and helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet in the second half.

But he has not seen much action this season, with his only starts coming in the Carabao Cup and the defender managing just 374 minutes of action across all competitions.

The Polish defender has been labeled "extraordinary" by international teammate Robert Lewandowski, but has had few opportunitites to showcase his ability in north London.

And according to CaughtOffside, that has caught the attention of a whole host of clubs, with a report claiming that all of "Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Bologna, Sevilla, Villarreal and Marseille" are keeping tabs on the Pole.

It is added that "the three clubs to ask Arsenal about Kiwior are Milan, Napoli and Sevilla", and that while Arsenal's preference would be for a sale, both Napoli and Sevilla have explicitly asked about a potential loan move for the young defender.

The Gunners are certainly unlikely to receive the "€40-45m" that they want for the defender in January, but with the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori they have yet more cover for Gabriel if needed.