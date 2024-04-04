This evening, Manchester United will be tasked with bouncing back from the disappointing 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Although that result was most definitely frustrating for Erik ten Hag and the United faithful, the actual performance will be the biggest concern as it warranted a much worse outcome.

A repeat of that game simply cannot happen again, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the boss make changes ahead of the tie.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who could come into the side at the expense of Alejandro Garnacho, who struggled against the Bees.

Alejandro Garnacho’s recent performances

In truth, what Garnacho has already brought to the side this season is absolutely incredible for a 19-year-old with half a season’s experience in the men's game prior to this campaign, with the dangerous forward scoring five goals and providing three assists in the league already.

The Argentine winger has arguably been one of United’s most consistent players this campaign, but against Thomas Frank's side, he struggled to have quite the same impact.

Despite being on the field for just less than an hour, the number 17 simply couldn’t get into the game, making 14 passes and taking just 25 touches, 21 less than Andre Onana in between the sticks.

The academy graduate also failed to have an attempt at goal, completed zero of his attempted dribbles, and lost four of his six duels, and with that in mind, Ten Hag could look to bench the wonderkid in west London.

Mason Mount must be unleashed against his former side

In the summer, Mason Mount left his boyhood club Chelsea in search of a new adventure at Man United, joining the Red Devils for a fee of £55m.

Unfortunately, his time at his new club has been filled with setbacks and frustration, with the England international missing most of the season through injury.

This means that the 25-year-old has only played nine times in the Premier League this season, featuring 46 minutes per game on average. However, one of those games was against the Bees at the weekend, where Mount finally got the breakthrough he deserved.

In the 80th minute, the number seven replaced Marcus Rashford on the left, where he instantly added intensity to the United team, winning two fouls and three duels, but his most important moment was his first United goal, which was a composed strike on his weaker foot into the bottom corner.

Fresh off the back of that moment, Mount may have just earned himself a place in the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge, but potentially in a right-wing role.

Although the former Blue is an attacking midfielder by trade, even being played in a double pivot by Ten Hag this season, Mount has previously proven to be a useful asset out wide, featuring as a winger nine times last season for Chelsea.

Furthermore, the table below from United’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this season shows what Mount can offer, even though he featured as a central midfielder in that game.

Mount vs Crystal Palace Stats Mount Touches 69 Pass accuracy 93% Key passes 1 Shots 2 Successful dribbles 3/4 Duels won 12 Tackles 7 Via Sofascore

Firstly, the key statistic that instantly stands out is his seven tackles, and given United’s lack of defensive security this season, as highlighted by Brentford’s 31 shots, having Mount out wide would in theory make the visitors more sturdy.

The January-born maestro also showed that he’s got a “complete” skillset, as mentioned by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, winning 12 duels while also showing his ability to create via his one key pass and three successful dribbles.

Overall, as mentioned, Ten Hag simply can’t allow Chelsea the kind of space that Brentford had at the weekend, as the quality of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson will just punish them.

Also, although Mount may decrease the attacking threat of the side compared to Garnacho, he will certainly provide much more off-the-ball activity, which may be even more important tonight.