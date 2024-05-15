This time last season, during Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign, Manchester United had already confirmed their spot in the Champions League.

However, fast forward to today, and the Red Devils welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford as the two sides battle it out for a spot in the UEFA Conference League.

However, after United’s 4-0 hammering by Crystal Palace and a 1-0 defeat on Sunday against Arsenal, there’s the possibility that Europe isn’t achieved at all this campaign.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who could come into the lineup to solidify the backline and finally replace Casemiro.

Why Casemiro drops out of the side

Due to the injury crisis that has plagued the Man United backline, Ten Hag has been forced into the experimental decision of playing Casemiro at centre-back.

The Brazilian’s first outing in this role was the 3-3 draw versus Coventry City in the FA Cup, and since then, he’s played every game in defence.

However, the defensive midfielder by trade has received plenty of criticism for his performances against Palace and Arsenal, with creator Liam Canning labelling Casemiro as “beyond embarrassing” after the game at Selhurst Park.

During that defeat, the 32-year-old played a role in three of the Eagles’ goals and was dribbled past seven times. On top of that, he was at fault for the Gunners’ goal at the weekend, playing Kai Havertz miles onside, which highlights his lack of understanding of the role.

It’s quite clear that Ten Hag must deploy a true centre half against the Magpies, and luckily, there’s one waiting for a shot to shine.

The player to replace Casemiro

Willy Kambwala has already had his fair share of first-team football this season, much more than he’d have anticipated at the start of the campaign.

The 19-year-old defender has featured eight times in the Premier League for the Red Devils, including three starts, with the latest of those being the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

At the weekend, Kambwala returned to the pitch after a short spell on the sidelines, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute for Jonny Evans, where he made one tackle and won all of his duels.

However, there were cries for the French ace to start ahead of Casemiro prior to the game, with even United legend Peter Schmeichel saying:

“Casemiro can't play centre-back, he was exposed on Monday night so why don't you put a proper centre-half like Willy Kambwala in there rather than on the bench?”

Kambwala & Maguire vs Liverpool Stats Kambwala Maguire Clearances 2 8 Interceptions 2 1 Dribbled past 0 0 Touches 46 77 Pass accuracy 81% 72% Duels won 3/4 10/13 Possession lost 8 17 Via Sofascore

Although it is simply a matter of fielding one of the only available centre-backs at the moment, Kambwala has certainly proved that he can hold his own when called upon.

His performance against Liverpool highlights that, as he also displayed that he has a vast skillset, including technical ability and confidence, as shown by his touches, pass accuracy, and possession lost.

The 6 foot 3 defender is also extremely physical, and he’s not afraid to get tight to the opposition striker, which increases the overall intensity of Ten Hag’s side.

However, what may prove vital against Newcastle and Alexander Isak in particular is Kambwala’s excellent athleticism and turn of pace, which were on display in a race against Darwin Nunez during the 2-2 draw.

Overall, there’s no benefit to fielding Casemiro in the team over Kambwala, and given that he’s always impressed when playing, the youngster simply has to start today.