Amid the chaos and euphoria of Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory over Liverpool last week, it may have unsurprisingly gone under the radar that summer signing, Mason Mount made his return to the side following a lengthy stint out with injury, the Englishman seeking to make up for lost time following a wretched debut campaign at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old's last outing had actually come on Remembrance Day back in November, with there likely to have been a certain few who had even forgotten he was on the books at United, such has been his minimal impact to date.

With one assist and no goals to show for his efforts thus far, the £55m signing - who has been restricted to just 11 appearances across all fronts following his arrival from Chelsea - looks to be heading the way of many who have gone before him in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with whispers rife that he could even be the 'new Donny van de Beek'.

That said, it is far too soon to write off the playmaker just yet, with Erik ten Hag potentially having the means to finally get Mount firing in his starting lineup...

How Man Utd can get the best out of Mason Mount

Signed by Ten Hag with the intention of operating as an attacking number eight, it already looks as if such a plan is unlikely to work, with a midfield pairing of Casemiro and Mount notably "torn to shreds" on the opening weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers - as per club legend, Gary Neville.

With Kobbie Mainoo now in the picture, however, the dynamic may have somewhat changed, with United possessing a more mobile asset to hold the fort in front of the back four, rather than the ageing Brazilian.

There would be merit in trialling a partnership of Mount and Mainoo, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them, although perhaps a wiser solution would be for the skipper to be relocated instead, dropping deeper to allow the former Blues star to thrive in a number ten berth.

The Portsmouth-born ace has typically operated in a more advanced role or on the flanks in his career so far - reaching double figures for goals and assists in the league in 2021/22 - hence why it may appear foolish to try and repurpose him as a box-to-box asset when that may not play to his strengths.

Instead, therefore, Fernandes - who has been dubbed a "wizard" by Statman Dave - could take on that deep-lying role alongside Mainoo, having already shown flashes of why that could be his long-term home.

Why Bruno Fernandes could thrive next to Mainoo

The Portuguese magician has been United's go-to man in the playmaking berth for over four years now, boasting a stunning haul of 72 goals and 63 assists in 223 games in all competitions following his arrival from Sporting CP.

The £52m-rated ace has, however, seen his numbers dip since Ten Hag's appointment, with his record of 47 goals and assists in 97 games far below what he achieved under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the same number of games (79 goals and assists).

Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd record by manager Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 97 22 25 23 Michael Carrick 3 1 1 1 Ralf Rangnick 26 5 5 6 Erik ten Hag 97 44 35 13 Total 223 72 63 43 Stats via Transfermarkt

That could then mean it may be worth trialling someone else, like Mount, as the 'ten', with the 29-year-old dropping deeper, with his compatriot Carlos Carvahal previously outlining what Fernandes' best position actually is:

"But he is not a 10, he is an 8. He is a box-to-box player who understands very well the game. He doesn't just play. He understands everything that happens around him."

The one-time Udinese man also only recently admitted that he felt his most "complete" performance ever came while playing as a 'six' against Everton last season, having also hinted that he may drop further back as his career progresses.

Ten Hag too seemingly agrees with that sentiment having described his captain as the "best player on the pitch" during that win over the Toffees, with it worth repeating that approach now that Mount is fit and available once again.

With Fernandes - who has created the most chances in the division this season - spraying passes and wreaking havoc from deep, Mount can offer the high pressing, relentless presence ahead of him, having been hailed for his "work ethic" by Rio Ferdinand.

That switch would come at a cost for United's nine-goal hero, Scott McTominay, yet if the club are to begin to see the fruits of their £55m investment, something - or someone - surely needs to give.