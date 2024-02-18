Manchester United have now won their previous four matches in a row and a clash against Luton Town this afternoon will give them the chance to apply more pressure on Aston Villa in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag’s side look a lot more comfortable now than they did during the first few months of the campaign and perhaps the tide has turned, and they are now ready to push for a Champions League slot.

With the clash against the Hatters representing an excellent chance at securing another three points, will Ten Hag make some changes to his starting XI? With Casemiro looking like he could drop out.

Casemiro’s performance against Aston Villa in numbers

The Brazilian played the full match against Villa, but he completed just 81% of his passes while making only one key pass, along with failing to have a shot on target, proving he did not offer much going forward.

The midfielder also lost possession 13 times during the match, and perhaps it is time for Ten Hag to mix things up slightly in the heart of the midfield.

Scott McTominay came on as a substitute for Marcus Rashford with just under 20 minutes left, and it soon proved to be an inspired change, as the Scot headed home the winner with just a few minutes left.

The player has shone for the Red Devils this term, while he certainly deserves to be unleashed against Luton today.

Scott McTominay has impressed for Man United this season

The 27-year-old has made just 17 starts across all competitions this term for the club, yet he has ended up scoring eight goals and providing two assists during his time on the pitch.

He scored late goals against Brentford and Aston Villa, while netting a double against Chelsea to secure a 2-1 victory, and his contributions simply can’t be underestimated.

The £60k-per-week gem was hailed as “all action” by Portugal manager Roberto Martinez and is currently ranked in the top 1% for both non-penalty goals per 90 (0.4) and the top 3% for total shots per 90 (2.24) when compared to his positional peers among Europe’s top five leagues in the previous 365 days.

This is further evidence that the midfielder can provide a reliable goal-scoring threat from the middle of the pitch and with a win today boosting their chances of a top four spot, Ten Hag must give him a place in the starting XI.

The Scot has a knack for appearing in the right place at the right time, and he has displayed these traits for both club and country since the start of 2023.

Scott McTominay's stats vs Aston Villa Goals 1 Touches 7 Shots on target 1 Accurate passes 4 Aerial duels (won) 2 Via Sofascore

Indeed, he was even ranked joint fifth alongside Rasmus Hojlund in the scoring charts during the Euro 2024 qualification process, showing how impressive he was for Scotland as they reached just their second major finals this century.

Alongside Mainoo, the midfielder could give Ten Hag a solid option at the base of the midfield and, with his penchant for finding the back of the net in the top flight, he may even add to his goal tally.