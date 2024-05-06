It's been a season to forget for Manchester United this year, yet with four Premier League games left to play, there is a real chance of qualifying for Europa League football.

Erik ten Hag's side currently find themselves in eighth place, six points off Tottenham Hotspur, but with a game in hand, which just so happens to be away to the inform Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Now, with something still to play for, most people would have the Red Devils down as favourites ahead of this clash, but with United's obscene injury list and lack of fit centre-backs, this may not be the case this time.

So, with few other options, Ten Hag should be brave and hand a promising academy gem his first league start.

Manchester United's injury crisis

It's been a long and gruelling season for plenty of Premier League clubs this year, and it's been no different for United, who have seen their star players drop out with injuries at fairly regular intervals.

The club currently have 12 players reported to be injured by the Premier League, five of whom are centre-backs. Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Willy Kambwala, and now Harry Maguire will all have to sit out this evening's game.

Manchester United's injury crisis Player Problem Tyrell Malacia Knee Anthony Martial Groin Luke Shaw Muscle Lisandro Martínez Calf Victor Lindelof Hamstring Jonny Evans Muscle* Raphael Varane Muscle Marcus Rashford Unknown Scott McTominay Knee Bruno Fernandes Unknown Willy Kambwala Knock Harry Maguire Muscle *Back in training All Information via the Premier League

However, during his press conference on Thursday, Ten Hag confirmed that Johnny Evans had just returned to first-team training, meaning that he could feature against the Eagles.

Nonetheless, considering his lack of recent game time and the fact that starting him too soon could see him injure himself yet again, it might be better to keep him on the bench tonight.

Therefore, unless the Dutchman wants to start another player out of position alongside Casemiro at Selhurst Park, his best option is to hand a golden opportunity to one of the club's most exciting academy stars.

Why Ten Hag should start Louis Jackson

The youngster who should be given the chance to fill in for the recently injured Maguire is 18-year-old Louis Jackson.

The Oldham-born centre-back has been with the Red Devils for several years now and became the youngest player to start for the U23 side in 2022 when he made the jump at just 15 years old.

Despite being so young, the talented defender has already racked up an impressive number of appearances for the club's various youth sides and has even made it onto the first-team bench on three occasions this year, highlighting both his rapid development and the club's perilous injury situation at the back.

Louis Jackson's youth record Team Appearances Man Utd U18 50 Man Utd U21 8 Man Utd UEFA Youth League 5 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, there is certainly an argument that throwing the Scottish youth international in at the deep end tonight would be a bad idea for his development, but considering how well he has adapted to the various age groups at youth level and the lack of options Ten Hag has at his disposal, it might be time to throw caution to the wind.

Moreover, while Casemiro is not a natural centre-back, he is an extraordinarily experienced professional, and having him be the player Jackson makes his debut alongside can only do him good.

Lastly, while United are a club that should always expect to win, the circumstances around this game and the season as a whole mean that if they do end up coming away from Selhurst Park with no points in hand, fans are unlikely to go in too hard on the youngster, and as they always say, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. '