Going into the final stages of the season, the mood at Manchester United couldn’t be any better than what it is right now.

Not only did the 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup provide so much enjoyment and entertainment at the time, but it’s still being replayed by the fans a week later, with the game uniting the entire club.

The result has most definitely handed Erik ten Hag some breathing room until the end of the season, and with the return of some key players from injury, it seems that everything is falling into place for a strong finish.

However, the boss was still awaiting the availability of one individual for that game, who could have a huge impact on United’s chances of success this season.

The latest on Lisandro Martinez’s injury

It’s been a difficult spell for Lisandro Martinez over just shy of the last year, with an injury suffered last season most definitely hindering his progress this time around.

The number six has only started seven Premier League games this campaign, with another setback linked to the injury last April making him miss a huge 22 matches from September to January.

Martinez made his first league start on his return against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 4-3 victory, and he was also included in the starting lineup three days later against West Ham United, where he picked up another unfortunate setback, making him miss a further ten matches.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has been involved in training on grass with the Argentine national team this week, but he has since returned to Manchester to prepare for a potential return against Brentford, which will be extremely welcomed.

How Martinez could supercharge McTominay

There’s no denying that Scott McTominay has been involved in plenty of potential season-defining moments already this campaign, with them all regarding his threat in the opposition box.

Despite not always being a starter under Ten Hag, the 27-year-old has played 25 Premier League matches this campaign, with an average of 60 minutes per game, while also being United’s joint-top scorer in the league with seven.

But, in truth, McTominay’s profile is rather limited in regards to what he can bring to the table as a midfielder on the ball, as highlighted by his measly tally of 16 accurate passes per game.

Therefore, the inclusion of Martinez in the side would take a tremendous amount of responsibility off the shoulders of the number 37 from both an in-possession and out-of-possession standpoint, and the table below provides evidence for that by showing a handful of Martinez’s statistics from his two latest starts.

Martinez vs Wolves & West Ham Stats Wolves West Ham Minutes 86 71 Touches 76 60 Pass accuracy 95% 92% Possession lost 4 4 Tackles 2 2 Dribbled past 0 0 Via Sofascore

First of all, it’s quite clear that the former Ajax gem is a “Rolls Royce” of a defender, as described by football creator Liam Canning, due to his ability to excel on the ball and off it.

When in possession, Martinez is extremely comfortable, controlling the tempo from the back, as displayed in the table via his passing and low possession lost statistics.

The Argentine brings far more progression and control in the build-up, which allows McTominay’s strengths to be on display further up the field when in possession: scoring goals, mopping up second balls to spring attacks, and making runs across the front line.

Martinez is also an aggressive defender who excels when entering duels and getting close to his man, as shown by his tackles and the fact he wasn’t dribbled past once. This means that Ten Hag will have a more proactive defender, which could limit the risk of pushing the Scotland international further forward.

McTominay definitely has a unique skillset for a midfielder, and he could truly shine further up the field once Martinez returns from injury.