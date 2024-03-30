The international break couldn't have come at a worse time for Manchester United, with the Red Devils likely to have been keen to build on the momentum following the stunning, last-gasp win at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Two weeks have passed since that 4-3 triumph - a period that Erik ten Hag is likely to have enjoyed with the pressure somewhat lifted from his shoulders - with it yet to be seen if the Old Trafford side can kick on away to Brentford later today.

Ten Hag and his men will feel like they are returning to the scene of the crime in a sense in what is their first visit to the Gtech Community Stadium since the dismal 4-0 thrashing in August 2022, a day in which Cristiano Ronaldo and co simply wilted in fluorescent green.

Man Utd's starting XI vs Brentford - August 2022 GK - David De Gea RB - Diogo Dalot CB - Harry Maguire CB - Lisandro Martinez LB - Luke Shaw CDM - Christian Eriksen CM - Fred CM - Bruno Fernandes RW - Jadon Sancho ST - Cristiano Ronaldo LW - Marcus Rashford

A far different lineup is set to take to the field this time around, however, as United seek to close the gap on those above them, albeit with a handful of selection decisions there for Ten Hag to ponder...

Man Utd team news

In a season that has been a story of one injury blow after another, Ten Hag provided a sense of optimism during Friday's pre-match press conference, having revealed that Lisandro Martinez could be in line to make a welcome return to the matchday squad following an eight-week absence.

After also revealing that Luke Shaw may feature again before the season is out, the Dutchman offered further reason for positivity after revealing that Casemiro could also be in contention for the trip to west London, after making his return to training over the past week or so.

With FA Cup hero Ama Diallo ruled out through suspension - and Harry Maguire also a doubt after sustaining an injury on international duty - the only real fresh and notable concern for United is the news that teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo has been struck down by illness this week.

Ten Hag was, however, hopeful that the 18-year-old - who starred on his first England start against Belgium in the week - would still be involved this evening, ensuring there could be minimal changes from the side that triumphed over Jurgen Klopp and co.

That being said, one potential tweak could see Mason Mount thrust back into the action alongside Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, with that personnel change coming at the expense of a certain Scott McTominay.

Why Mason Mount should start over McTominay

On the face of it, that may seem like a bold call to make considering McTominay's recent form, with the towering midfielder having netted the opener against the Merseyside outfit last time out, while also providing the assist for Marcus Rashford's extra-time equaliser.

The Scotland star was also the notable hero against the Bees earlier in the campaign, the 27-year-old coming off the bench to net a clinical and crucial brace in stoppage time to send the Theatre of Dreams into a frenzy.

That deadly double came amid what has been a fine goalscoring season for the academy graduate in 2023/24, boasting career-best figures of nine goals in all competitions - a tally only bettered by Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite that 10/10 cameo against Thomas Frank's men - as dished out by GOAL's Richard Martin at the time - there may be wisdom in trialling Mount in that midfield three, with the Englishman making his long-awaited return off the bench against Liverpool.

Absent prior to that since Remembrance Day, the forgotten summer signing needs a run of games to try and get back fit and firing, hoping to return to the levels that saw him reach double figures for goals and assists in the league 2021/22, during his stint at Chelsea.

For all McTominay's merits, he is not the type of talent who can help United control games, instead capitalising on chaos, showcased by the fact that he ranks in just the bottom 47% among his European peers for pass completion, as well as the bottom 10% for progressive passes and the bottom 5% for attempted passes per 90.

Unlike the box-crashing brute, Mount, at his best, can offer a greater controlled and creative presence either as a number eight or as a ten, having previously been described as the "complete midfield player" by Ten Hag back in July.

Unleashing the former Blues man would allow the club to begin to see some return from their £55m investment, with McTominay waiting in reserve to be called upon if more dramatic late heroics are required.

For United's - and Ten Hag's - sake, hopefully it is a smoother ride today than recent meetings with the Bees...