It has been a rough month for Manchester United as despite being the in-form team in the Premier League at one point, they have managed to throw away what looked to be a comfortable win against Galatasaray and, perhaps even worse, fell to a humbling 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle United on the weekend.

Now, usually, a 1-0 loss is nothing to sound the alarm about, but it was the manner in which the Red Devils lost, as they were resoundingly beaten on the night and had the Toon had their shooting boots on, it could have, and maybe should have, ended four or five nil.

It is hard to pick out the worst player from Saturday's performance - which is never a good sign - but one starter who certainly has a claim to that most unwanted of accolades is Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot's game in numbers vs Newcastle

The Portuguese full-back started at left-back for the game, which saw Luke Shaw move into the centre of defence - a decision The Athletic reporter Laurie Whitwell claims Ten Hag made to signal his desire for a new left-footed centre-back.

Well, whatever the reason, the decision backfired horribly and led to a performance that Whitwell described as the "worst of the season."

Dalot was one of the chief architects of the abysmal showing and, for that, was given a very generous 4/10 match rating from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

His individual statistics for the match do not make for pretty reading in the slightest, with the worst of them all being that he lost the ball 23 times, which is a statistic so genuinely woeful for a Premier League player that it is almost impressive - almost.

The former Porto man played for the full 99 minutes, meaning he lost the ball on average, every four minutes - no wonder Anthony Gordon's goal originated from Dalot's side.

Diogo Dalot's Game vs Newcastle United Minutes 99 Expected Assists 0.01 Clearances 4 Dribbled Past 1 Ground Duels (won) 9 (4) Aerial Duels (won) 2 (1) Possession Lost 23 Pass Accuracy 59% Crosses (successful) 2 (0) Dribble attempts (successful) 2 (0) Stats via Sofascore

The reasons why Diogo Dalot must be dropped vs Chelsea

While Hen Hag might be set on making his point about the team's need for a left-footed centre-back, playing Shaw there and keeping Dalot on the left is likely a faster way to get his p45 than it is a new defender.

With how woeful the Braga-born full-back was on Saturday, the Dutchman must relent and go back to playing Shaw in his natural position against Chelsea this evening, as while there is a questionable level of quality in this team, the Englishman is undeniably one of the best in the league in his position.

He was chosen to start on the left of a back four against Everton at the end of November, and guess what? The Red Devils emerged from that game as 3-0 winners, and despite some nervous moments here and there, they generally looked the better side over 90 minutes.

The former Southampton defender had a great game at Goodison Park as well and was suitably praised for it, with Samuel Luckhurst giving him an eight out of ten and arguing that he 'made a huge difference to the balance of the defence and provided some dynamism in attack.'

His individual statistics from the game also make for much nicer reading than Dalot's, as, most notably, the 28-year-old did not lose the ball 23 times.

Luke Shaw's Game vs Everton Minutes 76 Expected Assists 0.01 Clearances 3 Dribbled Past 1 Ground Duels (won) 4 (3) Aerial Duels (won) 2 (2) Possession Lost 9 Pass Accuracy 80% Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (1) Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, ten Hag's side are going through a tumultuous period, and while Shaw is unlikely to come in and set the world ablaze like some hope he will, the increasingly under-pressure manager can at least rely on him to not lose the ball every four minutes.

With Mauricio Pochettino's Blues coming to Old Trafford later today, that defensive alteration must take place.