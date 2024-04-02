Manchester United have turned more corners than a Formula One driver this season, having repeatedly produced a statement performance to help lift the mood around Old Trafford, only to then meekly throw it all away in their next outing.

That was notably the case at the weekend, as two weeks on from the thrilling 4-3 win at home to rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup, the Red Devils all but ended any realistic hopes of Champions League qualification away to a struggling Brentford side.

Mere moments away from what would have been a richly underserved smash-and-grab win at the Gtech, in true United fashion the visitors buckled at the death, with Kristoffer Ajer heaping the scrutiny back on Erik ten Hag - for some now a 'dead man walking' as the summer looms.

For all the tactical questions that can be asked of the former Ajax boss, the Dutchman has certainly not been helped by injuries throughout this wretched campaign, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's dismal 2/10 display - as dished out by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - once again laying the bare the issues at left-back.

With that in mind, here's a look at the 'options' Ten Hag has at his disposal to fill that problem position, in the absences of both Luke Shaw and the forgotten Tyrell Malacia...

1 The Obvious Option

Diogo Dalot

While Wan-Bissaka performed admirably up against Mohamed Salah just a fortnight ago, his shortcomings as a makeshift left-back were brutally exposed on Saturday night, having lost the ball on 12 occasions in what was a worrying performance.

It may then make sense to switch the former Crystal Palace man to the opposite flank moving forward, with Diogo Dalot arguably a better or more obvious option to slot in on the left, having done so on 35 occasions in his career to date.

While currently shining on the right - having perhaps emerged as Ten Hag's 'best player' of late - the Portuguese ace may represent one of few practical alternatives to Shaw and Malacia, having scored in that left-sided role against Wigan Athletic this season, as well as against Nottingham Forest last term in the Premier League meeting at the City Ground.

2 The Tactical Tweak

Lisandro Martinez

Even with the recent injury concerns for Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane at centre-back, it may be time for Ten Hag to trial his returning "monster" Lisandro Martinez - as hailed by Shaw - at left-back, with the Argentine the only senior, left-footed defender available at the club at present.

The World Cup winner marked his return from an eight-week absence as a late substitute against the Bees, albeit while enduring a tricky cameo after failing to win a single duel and also being restricted to just 13 touches.

In need of minutes in order to get fully back up to speed, deploying Martinez in that left-back berth may not be the worst idea, particularly considering his innate quality on the ball, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 6% among his European peers for pass completion across the last 365 days, as per FBref.

What also sets the 5 foot 10 menace apart is his ability to carry the ball out from the back with ease, as shown by the fact that he also ranks in the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90 and in the top 7% for assists, ensuring he could provide an outlet down the left flank to support the likes of Marcus Rashford.

Taking the star centre-back away from the heart of the backline is not ideal, but at a time when needs must, Ten Hag has few other solutions...

3 The Wildcard Option

Harry Amass

At a time when 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is shining at Barcelona, perhaps United could unleash their own precocious teen in the form of Harry Amass, with the former Watford starlet currently thriving in the youth ranks at left-back.

A bold call it would be to turn to a player who has only just turned 17, yet Amass is already viewed as "Luke Shaw's successor" - according to journalist Alex Turk - following a promising first six months or so in Manchester.

The England U17 international has scored once and provided three assists in 14 U18 Premier League games in 2023/24 thus far, having also made his debut for the U21 side against Middlesbrough back in early March.

Having seen the success of promoting the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho of late - with a young Rashford also once benefitting from an injury crisis in the first-team - there could be worse ideas than to hand Amass chance in the coming weeks.