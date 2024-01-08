Manchester United have struggled to get going this season, with injuries hindering the progress made last year.

The Red Devils have been dumped out of every cup competition bar the FA Cup, and they sit eighth in the Premier League.

With that in mind and the fact that United only score 1.1 goals per game on average, Erik ten Hag must look to add a new forward to his side.

Man Utd transfers latest – Nico Williams

According to UtdDistrict, Man United have set their sights on Nico Williams. It's suggested that the club's scouts have identified him as their prime versatile target for the month of January.

As per a report from Spain, the Spaniard has a release clause of £43m in his contract at Athletic Club.

A move is much more likely to take place in the summer due to the large fee and United’s financial fair play situation, which prevents them from spending big in January.

How Nico Williams compares to Antony

Antony’s £82m move to Man United has been a disaster, highlighted by the fact that the Brazilian has failed to even register a goal contribution in 21 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The United faithful are becoming increasingly frustrated with the 23-year-old's constant underwhelming performances and the signing of a new right winger could see his United career come to an end.

That new attacking star could be Williams, a player who has been labelled “dazzling” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig. The star has been nothing short of electric this season in La Liga, scoring three and assisting five in 16 starts. The 21-year-old has become instrumental in the way his side attacks, showing great maturity and taking on plenty of responsibility despite his age.

Antony vs Williams Stats Stats (per 90) Antony Williams Goals 0.00 0.22 Assists 0.00 0.36 Successful take-ons 1.49 3.64 Progressive carries 3.09 5.98 Crosses 1.39 7.00 Key passes 1.59 2.40 Touches (att pen) 3.68 6.12 Stats via FBref

As you can see, Williams absolutely wipes the floor with Antony. The former is an extremely fast winger who is a master at 1v1 scenarios, constantly taking a direct approach with the aim of getting into the box.

Furthermore, he’s almost unstoppable when dribbling, using his quick feet and agility to glide past defenders with ease, amassing nearly six progressive carries every 90 minutes. Impressively, he has the joint most successful dribbles in La Liga this season. On the other hand, Antony often decides to lay the ball off due to his lack of acceleration and power, making him easy to play against.

Instead, Williams can progress the play via his ball-carrying, and he is a true creative spark. Unlike the Brazilian, he is two-footed and unpredictable which allows him to find space to cross the ball into the box. Antony doesn’t provide that type of service which has ultimately starved Rasmus Hojlund of chances this season, with the number 21 labelled as a “one-trick pony” by United Legend Paul Scholes.

It is clear that Williams would be a huge upgrade on Antony, and United must do all they can to acquire his signature with Ten Hag and his side in dire need of some more creativity in the side if they are to turn the ship around.