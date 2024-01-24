Erik ten Hag's focus this week will be on Manchester United's FA Cup tie away to Newport County on Sunday.

Last time out, the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Spurs, in a game that showed promise yet also frustration.

However, in the background, his recruitment staff will be identifying potential targets to make a late move this winter, with a striker being the position of focus.

Man Utd's striker search

According to football journalist Graeme Bailey, Man United are monitoring Benjamin Sesko.

It's stated that United's scouting team was at RB Leipzig's clash with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend with Sesko one of the players on their radar ahead of a prospective move.

Reports from Germany suggest that the Slovenian can be bought for £43m in the summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Therefore, a move this January is highly unlikely, with a more short-term deal on the agenda at Old Trafford.

The stats that show Benjamin Sesko would thrive at Man Utd

It doesn't seem like two minutes ago that Anthony Martial glided through the Liverpool defence to score on his debut back in 2015, and at that moment, the French wonderkid looked destined to become a United great.

However, his career has been completely tarnished by injuries, which have prevented him from developing into the player he once promised. This season in the Premier League, the former Monaco man has played 13 matches with an average of 35 minutes per game.

With the 28-year-old out of contract in the summer, Ten Hag may look to cash in on the attacker this month in order to partially fund the move for Sesko in the summer.

Nonetheless, let's take a look at the young prospect who has been nicknamed the "Slovenian Erling Haaland" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, by showing his stats from the last year across the top European leagues.

Sesko vs Haaland Stats Stats (per 90) Sesko Haaland Goals 0.61 0.94 Assists 0.00 0.28 Goals/shot 0.19 0.19 Touches (Att pen) 5.62 6.10 Passes completed 14.78 9.87 Key passes 0.73 0.89 Stats via FBref

As you can see, Sesko is the definition of a pure striker who only has one thought on his mind: scoring goals.

Combine that with his height and lightning speed, and it is no wonder he's been compared to Haaland by many in the game.

Crucially, just like last season's Premier League top scorer, Sesko is a clinical finisher who has an incredible goals/shot ratio per game, which is the exact same as Haaland's, which proves he has the potential to become elite.

Furthermore, the duo, who both made their name at RB Salzburg, aren't the most technical players who like to be heavily involved in the build-up, with the City star ranking in the bottom 5% of strikers in Europe for passes completed. That said, they thrive in the penalty area where they can use their power, athleticism, and goal-scoring instincts to full advantage.

Overall, the duo are similar in their style, attributes and pathway to the top of the game, and Man United could be making an extremely smart move by selling Martial to secure the 20-year-old who will become a "future icon" as per scout Jacek Kulig.