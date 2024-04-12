Having been absolutely instrumental last season for Manchester United with 17 Premier League goals, Marcus Rashford hasn’t been able to get anywhere near that this time around.

Last term, the number ten was without a doubt the most influential attacker on Erik ten Hag’s team, but that’s certainly not been the case this campaign.

Although the England international has scored seven league goals, he’s been unable to consistently perform, and he visibly looks frustrated.

With that in mind, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make a blockbuster signing this summer, with an attacking superstar among the list of transfer targets.

Man Utd want to sign a “big name” attacker

According to reports from Spain via TEAMtalk, Man United are weighing up whether to make a move for Rafael Leao this summer.

The Portuguese winger has been excellent for Milan since his arrival, scoring 55 goals and providing 48 assists in 201 appearances, making him almost priceless to the side.

Nonetheless, although they are 'eager' to bring him to England, the reported fee that it would take to sign Leao is in the region of £128m, which would make him United’s most expensive signing of all time.

However, the Red Devils aren’t alone in their interest in the Serie A star, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also keeping an eye on him.

What Leao's signing would mean for Rashford

Just like Rashford, Leao was also one of the most frightening forwards in Europe throughout 2022/23, scoring 15 goals and providing ten assists in 28 Serie A starts.

However, the 24-year-old has continued to perform this campaign, picking up 12 goals and assists apiece across all competitions, which is 11 more goal contributions than the United ace.

If Ten Hag’s side were to splash the cash on the former Sporting player, then they would be buying an extremely similar profile to Rashford. That point is further backed when the statistics are compared.

Leao vs Rashford 23/24 League Stats Stats Leao Rashford Goals 6 7 Assists 8 2 Big chances created 16 6 Key passes (per game) 1.9 0.8 Shots (per game) 2.0 2.0 Successful dribbles (per game) 2.3 1.6 Via Sofascore

Both players boast almost identical stats to one another across every single metric, but one that stands out as a clear difference is how Leao can act as an extremely productive creator as well as a goal-scorer.

Milan’s number ten has picked up eight assists this campaign, which is the joint-best in the entire Italian top flight, and the fact that he can create makes him far less predictable than Rashford in the final third.

The only other difference is the fact that the "world-class" star, as dubbed by journalist Carlo Garganese, is more direct in his approach and willing to take risks, often attempting to take a player on rather than turn back and pass, a particularly important trait when playing against a defensive side.

However, the main problem with signing Leao lies in the fact that, just like Rashford, he’s at his best when playing as a left-winger, which would ultimately mean that the duo would be fighting for the same spot in the starting lineup.

Unfortunately, neither will settle for an alternative role in the team or consistent rotation, so although the signing of the Portugal international would make United more dangerous, it would come with a cost attached; potentially the end of Rashford's career at Old Trafford.