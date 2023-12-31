The Manchester United faithful will be hopeful that the new year provides an opportunity for change following the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag’s side have now lost the same number of games in the Premier League as they did in the whole of last season: nine.

The Red Devils are off the pace in the race for the top four, and therefore recruitment in January is a must.

Man Utd transfers latest – Antonio Silva

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, many top clubs admire Antonio Silva, with Man Utd being one of them.

The defender is contracted to Benfica until 2027, but he has an £87m release clause.

Silva is a key player for the Portuguese side, and due to financial fair play guidelines, a move this January is unlikely.

Antonio Silva’s style of play

It is well known that injuries have disrupted United’s season, with even Ten Hag referring to them as a reason why his side has been so inconsistent, and one of those players who unfortunately cannot provide reliability or availability is Raphael Varane, who has already missed seven games this season.

Therefore, Ten Hag could look to replace the World Cup winner with a talented 20-year-old who has been described as “crazy” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig. Silva became a vital cog in the Benfica system last season, and over the last 18 months, he has developed into an incredible prospect, someone who more than has the potential to live up to Varane's name in the game.

The table below proves that via statistics from this season’s Primeira Liga, and how they compare to his positional peers.

Antonio Silva's 2023/24 Primeira Liga stats Stats (per 90) Silva Percentile Pass completion % 92.7% Top 1% Pass completion % (long) 74.2% Top 1% Tackles won 1.93 Top 1% Dribblers tackled 1.36 Top 8% Carries 42.32 Top 19% Ball recoveries 6.79 Top 6% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Silva is extremely confident and comfortable on the ball, and with Ten Hag persisting with playing out from the back, the Portugal international would fit the Dutch manager's system like a glove.

The Red Devils have been wasteful in possession this campaign, therefore, signing a defender who has such high pass completion percentages across a variety of ranges would elevate the side's ability to control periods.

Furthermore, the Benfica Acadamy star’s long passing is particularly impressive, and he could aid United going forward by playing direct diagonal passes to Marcus Rashford, in a similar way to how Virgil Van Dijk starts attacks by finding Mohammed Salah on the right at Liverpool.

Silva can also carry the ball forward, which not only helps United in the buildup phase but can also be useful against a low block.

United’s biggest issue this season has been defending transitions and cutbacks, with the majority of their goals coming from that exact scenario. The addition of Silva would decrease this slightly, due to the defender's ability to read the cutbacks if the attack is on the opposite side or quickly get out to the forward on the ball and stop the pass.

Overall, Silva has the potential to become a world-class defender based on all the signs so far, and he fits the correct profile for the right centre-back role at United. Varane unfortunately, with his injuries, does not. The fee is steep, however, which will naturally add even more pressure to perform straight away, and his little experience could cost him if he were to make the switch.