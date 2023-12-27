Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day could prove to be the catalyst for improvement and progression.

Erik ten Hag’s side showed character, togetherness, and quality in the final third, three aspects that have been absent this season.

The three points put United sixth in the Premier League, and therefore the boss will look to add a new attacker to his side in January.

Man Utd transfers latest - Johan Bakayoko

Christopher Michel of Sport1 took to X recently to state that the Old Trafford outfit are monitoring PSV star Johan Bakayoko.

His market value is deemed to be approximately £35m and he is contracted to the Eredivisie side until 2026.

However, the Red Devils are not alone in their pursuit of the winger, with plenty of other big clubs interested in acquiring the 20-year-old, as per TEAMtalk.

How Johan Bakayoko compares to Antony

United could well sign Memphis Depay 2.0 in Bakayoko, with the journey of an incredible prospect who broke through the PSV academy and starred on the international stage before making the switch to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

PSV’s number 11 has been immense in the Eredivisie this campaign, scoring three goals and registering eight assists, he has become a key player in Peter Bosz’s side.

Ten Hag has looked to the Dutch league for recruitment since joining the Red Devils, with one of those signings being Antony, who has massively underperformed since his move. The Brazilian has failed to register a goal contribution this season, and the potential signing of Bakayoko would most likely push the ex-Ajax player further down the pecking order.

With that said, how does Bakayoko's Champions League statistics from this season compare to the £86m winger's 2023/24 Premier League statistics?

Bakayoko vs Antony Stats Stats (per 90) Bakayoko Antony Goals 0.19 0.00 Assists 0.19 0.00 Shots total 3.45 2.57 Shot-creating actions 5.37 3.64 Key passes 2.88 1.71 Successful take-ons 2.88 1.50 Stats via FBref

Firstly, the similarity between the two players is that they are both left-footed, which means that the same passing angles can be achieved regardless of whether Antony, Bakayoko, or even Amad Diallo are starting. Furthermore, creativity is at the forefront of both players’ minds, but they are not afraid to shoot if the opportunity presents itself.

As you can see by the dribbling statistics, Bakayoko is an extremely direct winger who uses his speed and explosiveness to take players on. Whereas the United number 21 is much more reserved, preferring to use passing and combinations to beat defenders. With Ten Hag wanting to focus on quick transitions, the Belgian’s style of play and speed would suit United’s approach much more, as he is "electric,” according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

Additionally, the PSV winger is a master at 1v1 scenarios, as he has the ability to cut inside or take a defender on down the line, in a similar fashion to how Jeremy Doku moves. This unpredictability makes Bakayoko a handful and extremely difficult to stop, whereas Antony has proved to be a "one-trick pony" and far too easy to read - as described by club legend Paul Scholes.

Overall, for £35m, Man Utd would be adding an incredibly well-rounded talent who has the maturity to support his quality. Bakayoko would be an upgrade on Antony and instantly make the side much more dangerous. The 20-year-old is a true Man United winger who would get the fans out of their seats.

Of course, the case of Depay - who lasted just 18 months at the club after arriving from Eindhoven in 2015 - should sound a note of caution for the Red Devils, the hope will be that history doesn't exactly repeat itself with PSV's newest, fleet-footed sensation.