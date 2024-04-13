With the end of the campaign fast approaching, the question remains as to whether Erik ten Hag will still be in charge of Manchester United for the start of next season, following what has been a turbulent second year in the dugout for the Dutchman.

While the hope of securing silverware still remains ahead of next week's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Coventry City, on the Premier League front, the Red Devils now look almost certainties to miss out on Champions League qualification.

The suggestion at present is that Ten Hag will still be given time to work under the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime, although after failing to win any of their last three league games, the pressure is on to get results over the coming weeks - starting away to AFC Bournemouth this evening.

Man Utd's starting XI vs AFCB (A) - 20 May 2023 GK - David De Gea RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka CB - Raphael Varane CB - Victor Lindelof LB - Luke Shaw CDM - Casemiro CM - Christian Eriksen CM - Bruno Fernandes RW - Antony LW - Jadon Sancho ST - Anthony Martial

Amid that desperation, perhaps the former Ajax boss could trial something that he is yet to do during his time at Old Trafford, with Mason Mount set to be central to this novel approach...

Mason Mount's season in numbers

There's no denying that United's new number seven has endured an underwhelming first season in Manchester following his £55m switch from Chelsea, the England international looking like a certainty to miss out on Euro 2024 amid what has been an injury-ravaged campaign.

Only one goal and one assist to show for his efforts this term, Mount has failed to replicate the consistent form that he showcased for much of his emergence at Stamford Bridge, where he chipped in with 68 goal involvements in 195 games in all competitions.

Dubbed the "complete midfield player" by Ten Hag upon his controversial arrival in his new surroundings last summer, the one-time Derby County loanee has since been restricted to just 16 appearances in all competitions - including just four league starts.

However, with the versatile playmaker now fit and available once again - and with Scott McTominay now enduring his own stint on the sidelines - perhaps tonight's trip to the Vitality Stadium could be the perfect time for Mount to be unleashed from the start once again.

Why Mount should start vs Bournemouth

During Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw with rivals Liverpool, Ten Hag opted for a midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro, although there is certainly justification to drop the latter man, as he won just five of his 11 duels and lost possession on 16 occasions at the base of the midfield.

In the absence of McTominay - and with the "unhappy" Christian Eriksen hardly in the picture at present - Mount could be the biggest beneficiary of Casemiro's continued woes, with the Brazilian having been 'really poor' at the weekend, as per GOAL's Richard Martin.

For the first time, Ten Hag could then take the somewhat risky approach of dropping young Mainoo into a deeper berth, with Mount and Fernandes completing that midfield trio, thus providing a more mobile and energetic unit in the centre of the park.

Fresh from scoring a stunner in a more advanced role against Jurgen Klopp's side, it may seem counterproductive to relocate Mainoo further back, although the teenager does boast impressive defensive prowess, having averaged 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game this season.

With Sofyan Amrabat - who looks set to depart at the end of his loan this summer - now an afterthought, there are few other alternatives if Ten Hag does wish to oust Casemiro, ensuring the 18-year-old may have to be re-housed and Mount can come into the fray.

While that midfield unit of Mount, Mainoo and Fernandes has yet to be trialled from the start this season - with the former Blues man having been absent for much of Mainoo's rise this term - now could well be time for the United boss to truly take the handbrake off against the Cherries.