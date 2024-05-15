There’s no two ways about it: Manchester United’s form this season has been absolutely abysmal, so poor that even an FA Cup victory won’t be enough to mask the issues.

Erik ten Hag’s side has particularly struggled during the business end of the campaign, picking up just one win in eight Premier League games, which was against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils can put an end to this run with a convincing performance against Newcastle United this evening, although they will be in for a challenging test.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which player could return to the fold this evening, who won’t only bolster the side but potentially save Casemiro’s Man United career.

Casemiro’s recent performances

The downfall of Casemiro has been well-documented in recent months, and he has rightfully received plenty of criticism for his uninspiring performances.

Football creator Liam Canning is one of those critics, taking to X to state that “Casemiro cannot run,” with his lack of athleticism without doubt one of his biggest flaws.

However, in recent weeks, Ten Hag has been forced into playing the former Real Madrid star in a centre-back role due to the sheer number of injuries in that position, and unfortunately, his performances have been concerning.

Casemiro was at fault for Arsenal’s only goal at the weekend, and he was also exposed against Crystal Palace, with his decision-making and positioning allowing him to be dribbled past seven times. For context, not a single Palace defender was dribbled past once.

Therefore, Ten Hag must tweak his side, and the return of one player could just supercharge the struggling Casemiro.

How Lisandro Martinez could save Casemiro

It’s rather simple: Man United and Ten Hag have desperately missed Lisandro Martinez this season, having been on the sidelines for 36 games through numerous injuries.

Because of this, the Argentine has started just seven Premier League matches this season, boasting an average of 65 minutes per game.

Luckily, Martinez’s return is imminent, and he will be in the squad to face the Magpies this evening. If he does return, it will surely ensure that Casemiro returns to his usual midfield role.

Martinez 22/23 PL Stats vs MUFC CB's Stats (per game) Martinez Maguire Varane Games 27 16 24 Touches 68.5 42.4 54.7 Pass accuracy 87% 85% 87% Tackles 2 0.5 1 Interceptions 1.2 0.8 0.5 Dribbled past 0.5 0.06 0.4 Duels won 4.1 2.4 3.1 Via Sofascore

As you can see from his league statistics last season, the number six is a complete defender who excels on the ball and during build-up play, in turn taking the responsibility off Casemiro, who has a pass accuracy of just 83% this season.

Furthermore, the former Ajax star isn’t afraid to enter duels and be aggressive, as shown by his tackles and duels won, which should enable United to play a slightly higher line, therefore reducing the lack of ground that Casemiro has to cover.

Other than his influence on the 32-year-old, Martinez is so valuable to the entire side, and it’s no surprise to see Liam Canning call him a “diamond.” Even Ten Hag referenced his importance this week, stating:

“When he’s fit his standards are high and he is an absolute leader for us, a warrior who has the right spirit. He is a very important player in our defensive line and we missed him across almost the whole season.”

Overall, it’s glaringly obvious that Martinez’s return can’t come soon enough, but can he help save his midfield teammate and potentially his boss?