Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day has made the feel-good factor at the club momentarily return.

However, in reality, Erik ten Hag’s side have underperformed massively this season, as they sit seventh in the Premier League with one less defeat (8) than they suffered in the entire of last campaign after just 19 matches.

With that in mind, the boss will look to improve his squad this winter window, with a midfielder on his wish list.

Man Utd transfers latest – Joao Neves

According to reports in Spain - as per the Manchester Evening News - the belief is that the Red Devils are keeping an eye on Joao Neves.

Ten Hag’s side is among the favourites to acquire the Benfica star, but he has a release clause of €120m (£104m) in his contract - something which could rise to as high as €150m (£130m), according to claims in Portugal.

Therefore, United may be priced out of the move this winter, especially considering they must stay within the financial fair play guidelines.

How Joao Neves compares to Sofyan Amrabat

At just 19 years of age, Neves has become one of Benfica’s key players ever since the sale of Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder has featured in 25 matches for Roger Schmidt’s team this season, often playing in the double pivot of a 4-2-3-1, which has also previously been favoured by Ten Hag.

United lacked depth and athleticism in midfield last season, which led to the club purchasing Sofyan Amrabat on a loan with the obligation to buy him in the summer. However, the Fiorentina loanee has failed to live up to the standards set for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sofyan Amrabat

With Kobbie Mainoo taking on more responsibility and becoming a vital cog in the United system, the signing of Neves would ultimately cause one man to drop out of the side, Amrabat. Therefore, let’s see how the Benfica wonderkid and United’s number four compare based on stats from the last year across the top European leagues.

Neves vs Amrabat stats Stats (per 90) Neves Amrabat Touches 78.61 72.43 Completed passes (short) 29.10 20.37 Passes into final third 6.49 5.73 Successful take-ons 2.06 0.38 Ball Recoveries 8.54 6.75 Tackles Won 3.09 1.40 Dribblers tackled 1.90 1.32 Stats via FBref

As you can see, from an in-possession perspective, not much separates them in terms of how they set the tempo and can control a game, neither of them is the type to shy away from the ball. They both retain possession well and are not afraid to force the ball into the forwards in order to start an attack.

However, the 19-year-old is much more creative and often takes on the role of a playmaker. Due to his 5 foot 8 frame, he possesses the ability to glide by players with ease, which makes him press-resistant and a threat in the final third. This has earned him a comparison to Luka Modric by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - who described him as a "roaming playmaker".

That likeness to former Ballon d'Or winner Modric - who is also a rather slight figure at just 5 foot 8 - should no doubt pique the interest of those at Old Trafford, with it seemingly wise to push for a deal for Neves, rather than signing Amrabat permanently - something which doesn't look like happening at present anyway.

Amrabat is known for his defensive capabilities, but the Portugal U21 star wipes the floor with him from that perspective as well. Neves is a tenacious tackler who can comfortably protect the backline, stop transitions, and lead a press, which means he would be the perfect fit for Ten Hag, who likes his side to be strong in each of those scenarios.

The midfielder's energy and love for winning the ball make him a "warrior,” as per Kulig, and he is the type of player United desperately needs. However, spending over £100m on a relatively inexperienced midfielder does seem like a huge risk that will either be classified as an excellent acquisition or a disaster of a move.