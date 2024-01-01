The January transfer window is officially open for business and Manchester United could use this month to bolster their squad after a worrying start to the campaign.

They have already lost nine of their opening 20 Premier League matches and have been knocked out of Europe after they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

It was recently reported by AS that United and Liverpool are both interested in a possible swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

His contract with the German giants is due to expire at the end of next season and the uncertainty around his future in Bavaria has led to interest from a host of European clubs.

Erik ten Hag must now push to complete a deal for Kimmich, whether that is this month or in the summer, as he would be a big upgrade on current number six Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat's season in numbers

United signed the Morocco international on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina during the summer transfer window and he has failed to hit the ground running in England.

The 27-year-old enforcer has made ten Premier League appearances for the Red Devils so far this term and averaged 2.5 tackles and interceptions combined and four ball recoveries per match.

He has not contributed with a single goal or assist and is currently averaging 0.4 key passes per match for his side, which shows that the midfielder does not produce much quality in possession to help United's attack.

However, Amrabat does rank within the top 13% of top-flight midfielders for progressive passes (7.34) per 90 and this means that he is not completely ineffective on the ball as the summer signing is able to break lines to find teammates further up the pitch.

The statistics that show why Kimmich would be an upgrade on Amrabat

Kimmich, however, is an exceptional progressive passer who can also provide more quality in the final third whilst also being a reliable defensive presence in front of the back four.

The £322k-per-week ace, who was once hailed as "phenomenal" by Jose Mourinho, has started 11 Bundesliga matches for Bayern so far this season.

23/24 Champions League Joshua Kimmich (via Sofascore) Appearances Six Sofascore rating 7.63 Big chances created Five Tackles per game 2.2 Interceptions per game 1.3

In that time, the 28-year-old star has made 2.8 tackles and interceptions combined and 6.3 ball recoveries per game to win possession back for his team.

He has also scored one goal, provided one assist, and made an eye-catching 2.7 key passes per game. These statistics show that Kimmich has the quality to make a greater impact than Amrabat with his quality in and out of possession - by winning the ball back more often and creating 2.3 more chances per game for his teammates.

The Bayern magician currently ranks within the top 3% of Bundesliga midfielders for progressive passes (10.51) per 90 this season, whilst he also ranks within the top 3% for shot-creating actions (5.78) per 90.

This shows that Kimmich can offer more than Amrabat defensively, offensively, and as a progressive passer from a number six position, which is why he would be a big upgrade on the Morocco international.