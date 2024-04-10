Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told he is a "dream candidate" for another club.

Manchester United eye Ten Hag replacements

After securing a League Cup and Champions League finish in 2022/23, Erik ten Hag was expected to take Manchester United to the next level this season. However, results in the Premier League and various cup competitions suggest the Dutchman is on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly eyeing replacements for the Dutchman ahead of the summer. Bologna boss Thiago Motta has emerged as one of the names being tipped to replace Ten Hag in Manchester. The Italian has taken his current side up to 4th in the Serie A table, meaning they are currently on course to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

Elsewhere, reports last month claimed Manchester United see Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as a top candidate to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season. The Italian plays a very appealing style of football and despite their vastly different spending ability, the Seagulls are only six points off the Red Devils in the league at present.

For the time being though, Manchester United fans are stuck with Ten Hag until Ratcliffe or the Dutchman himself decide to make a change. When asked about Ten Hag's future in February, Ratcliffe remained tight-lipped: “I’m not going to comment on the job he’s done because that would be inappropriate. What is relevant to that question is that, if you look at the 11 years that have gone since David Gill and Sir Alex stepped down, there has been a whole series of coaches.

“Some of them were very good but none of them has been successful or survived for very long. You can't blame all the coaches. The only conclusion is that the environment in which they were working didn't work.”

While Ratcliffe is yet to give too much away regarding Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford, the Dutchman seemingly has a new job waiting for him.

This comes with a number of Dutch journalists talking up a Ten Hag return to Ajax. Speaking on the Kick-Off podcast (via Sport Witness) Valentijn Driessen highlighted Ajax’s interest in having him back.

“The first choice, of course, is Ten Hag. You then have to have the guts to wait for his dismissal. Ten Hag is now shouting everywhere that he is next season’s big man.”

Fellow Journalist Mike Verweij also highlighted that possibility, while labelling Ten Hag as Ajax's "dream candidate".

“I think Ten Hag is still Ajax’s dream candidate,. Regardless of what will happen to Alex Kroes.”

Should Manchester United indeed part ways with Ten Hag this summer, a move back the Ajax would make sense for all parties, especially with de Godenzonen languishing in 6th place in the Eredivisie.