Manchester United are going through something of a purple patch of form of late, with the Red Devils having a total of eight wins from their last 11 games.

In their most recent game against Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Red Devils left it until the 89th minute to break the deadlock.

It was then that Casemiro met a peach of a ball from Bruno Fernandes with his head and managed to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Statistically, Erik ten Hag's men dominated the game but just couldn't seem to finish. As per Sofascore, United had a total of 20 shots with seven on target and ended up with 60% of the possession come the end of the game.

The Red Devils are likely to face a far tougher test tomorrow up against rivals Manchester City, however, with the Etihad side in menacing mood after hitting Luton Town for six in midweek in their own FA Cup outing.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the potential team that United could start with during Sunday's Manchester derby.

1 GK - Andre Onana

Despite not having the best of seasons since joining the club in the summer for a fee worth £47.2m, Andre Onana has been Ten Hag's undoubted first-choice this season.

Throughout the season thus far, the Cameroon international has played a total of 36 games and has conceded a total of 54 goals.

This means that he has only amassed a total of 11 clean sheets during his first season with the Red Devils, with improvement certainly needed from the marquee addition.

2 RB - Diogo Dalot

Dalot has been a fairly consistent first-team player since his return to the club from AC Milan in June 2021 after a season-long loan spell.

He started in United's game against Forest on Wednesday and managed to garner the joint-second-highest rating of any player on the pitch (8.0).

Whilst average ratings can't be taken as gospel, the fact that the Portugal international won 60% of the duels which he attempted in midweek showcases how well he played.

3 CB - Raphael Varane

There won't be any changes in the centre-back department for the Manchester derby, as the pair were both solid in regard to keeping Forest out on Wednesday.

Additionally, a vast majority of the Red Devils' defenders will be absent from the squad due to injury - including Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez. Against Forest, Ten Hag only had one senior defender on the bench in Jonny Evans, so, there is little to no wiggle room in the defensive department.

4 CB - Victor Lindelof

Despite the fact that the Sweden international is more or less starting week-in and week-out due to necessity, he was solid in the FA Cup, as the 6 foot 1 anchor managed to win half of his duels and had a 91% pass accuracy come the end of the game.

Despite having typically battled it out with Maguire for a regular role this season, starting just 16 games in all competitions compared to the England internationals 19, he and Varane have managed to form a strong defensive pairing of late, including picking up a clean sheet last time out.

5 LB - Sofyan Amrabat

Despite his natural position being in the centre of midfield, thanks to the defensive injuries which Ten Hag's men have suffered, Sofyan Amrabat has become the only real option at left-back.

So often that, in five of his appearances this season, he has been in this unnatural position. Although, in the majority (12), the Morocco international has been used in defensive-midfield, it seems like full-back could be his place within the side for the foreseeable future.

6 CDM - Casemiro

After becoming Manchester United's hero thanks to his 89th-minute winner on Wednesday, it's hard to see the Brazil international being dropped in what is one of United's biggest games of the season.

Barring injury, the former Real Madrid man has been a constant in Ten Hag's line-ups this season as he has played a total of 19 games and has contributed to a total of seven goals and assists across the campaign.

7 CDM - Kobbie Mainoo

One of the positive stories to come out of the United squad this season is that of Kobbie Mainoo. Despite being just 18 years old, he has played 20 games and contributed to four goals and assists in his first term with the senior squad.

He has been one of the Red Devils' most in-form players and, he was even rested on Wednesday in preparation for this Sunday's clash against Pep Guardiola's men.

8 RM - Bruno Fernandes

Despite the right-hand side of midfield not being his natural position, across his entire career, United's captain has played on either wing a total of 31 times.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the Portugal international has contributed to 15 goals in 35 games and has been one of the club's most consistent players, and as tomorrow's clash is against their arch-rivals, it would be a surprise not to see their captain starting.

That tactical shake-up would then see Antony make away, the Brazilian still at his frustrating worst at the City Ground, with pundit Alan Shearer criticising him for not doing "anywhere near enough".

9 CAM - Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has been in stellar form this season. The Scotland international has been pivotal in getting his club to sixth in the Premier League table as he has scored a total of eight goals thus far.

With Fernandes shifted out to the right, the towering 'goal machine' could feature in a more attack-minded role in a side that features five central midfielders by trade (Amrabat, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes and McTominay).

10 LM - Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is yet another Man United youngster who has had a sudden rise to fame. He made his debut during the 2021/22 season and has since made himself a regular in the club's first-team.

Across the entirety of his tenure with United, the Argentina international has played a total of 71 games and has managed to contribute to 20 goals and assists - half of which have come this season.

The winger is having the most prolific form of his career thus far and has made himself almost irreplaceable within Ten Hag's squad.

11 ST - Marcus Rashford

Last but most certainly not least is that of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester-born attacker has will likely lead the line for his boyhood club amid the continued absence of Rasmus Hojlund due to injury.

The 26-year-old hasn't had the most prolific of seasons as he has only managed to bag five goals this term. However, Ten Hag would be very bold to not start the attacker against their rivals, amid the stark lack of alternatives.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI against Man City in full (4-2-3-1) - GK - Onana; RB - Dalot, CB - Lindelof, CB - Varane, LB - Amrabat; CDM - Casemiro, CDM - Mainoo; RM - Fernandes, CAM - McTominay, LM - Garnacho; ST - Rashford