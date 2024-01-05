Manchester United’s 2023/24 season has been frustrating and rather poor, with the FA Cup being the only remaining competition that can feasibly be won.

Erik ten Hag’s team are out of the race for the Premier League title, sitting in eighth, 14 points behind first-placed Liverpool.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Therefore, United must look to improve their squad in January, with the former Ajax boss targeting midfield reinforcements.

Man Utd transfers latest – Federico Redondo

According to a report from TEAMtalk, United are set to battle Liverpool and Real Madrid for the signature of Federico Redondo, who is a “special” player, according to journalist Roy Nemer.

The Argentine could be purchased for as little as £8m in January, despite being a key player for Argentinos Juniors.

Although United doesn’t have much of a budget to work with due to the financial fair play guidelines, Redondo could move this winter.

Federico Redondo's style of play

At the age of 31 and with his long-term United career in question, Ten Hag could be looking to find a successor to Casemiro, mainly in the form of Redondo. The 20-year-old has shown plenty of signs of becoming an elite player, and if he signed for the Red Devils, he could learn the trade of a successful defensive midfielder by shadowing Casemiro every day.

The youngster has played 45 matches across all competitions for his club in 2023, often featuring in the defensive midfield role of a midfield three. However, let’s look at a handful of statistics from the last year that summarise his profile.

Redondo's Stats Stats (per 90) Redondo Percentile Passes completed 50.79 Top 15% Pass completion % (Long) 86.6% (82.4%) Top 15% (Top 3%) Passes into final third 5.08 Top 29% Progressive passes 7.07 Top 12% Successful take-ons 1.36 Top 15% Ball recoveries 8.42 Top 11% Tackles 2.28 Top 35% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Redondo is a well-balanced midfielder who has a vast skillset. The Argentine is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and he often shows bravery to pick up the ball in tight situations.

From this point, the midfielder will either retain the ball by laying it off to a teammate or use his press resistance to get on the half-turn and progress play. With Ten Hag wanting his side to be strong in transitions, it is no surprise they are looking at Redondo, who is excellent at playing accurate long balls, as shown above.

On the other hand, he is a proactive defender who uses his 6 foot 2 frame to mop up play and contest duels, as shown by his high ball recoveries stat. The prospect screens the back four extremely well and can cover ground with ease, which would help United in defensive transitions, but he doesn’t boast incredible defensive statistics.

That said, he could learn to develop his out-of-possession attributes off Casemiro, who has been previously selected as the best in his position by former Arsenal man, Gilberto Silva.

Furthermore, Redondo would be the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo, as together they would be a complete package. Both individuals are excellent in possession and would provide control, with the 18-year-old being called “elite with the ball” as per United’s U21 coach Travis Binnion. It is evident why Mainoo would love to play alongside him.

Overall, the signature of Redondo would make him the heir to Casemiro, while also ensuring that United have their midfield secured for the foreseeable future. The Argentine is already on his way to becoming a star, and for just £8m, United must do all they can to pick him up.