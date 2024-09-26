One Manchester United teenager who is yet to play for the club could soon make his debut after impressing Erik ten Hag in training.

The Red Devils haven’t had the best of starts to the new Premier League campaign and sit in the bottom half of the table after five games. Wins over Fulham and Southampton have been cancelled out by defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, and last time out, United couldn’t get past a stubborn Crystal Palace defence, drawing 0-0.

Speaking after the Selhurst Park stalemate, Ten Hag said: "The performance is good, but we are not happy with the score. We are disappointed with the score, it's clear. But I know one thing for sure in football, it's a long way to go and when you play in the quality we now deliver the points will come, the goals will come.

"Now we can work on the team, we can build structures, we can also bring out some consistency in selection, and that helps, of course, to bring the patterns and routines in, and then you play better. You can take more control of the game, and you can even, as we did in the first half, dominate the game."

With just five goals in as many games, senior Man Utd figures are unhappy with Ten Hag for the lack of goals his side are producing and that "patience is beginning to wear thin".

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures Date Man Utd vs Tottenham September 29 FC Porto vs Man Utd October 3 Aston Villa vs Man Utd October 6 Man Utd vs Brentford October 19 Fenerbahce vs Man Utd October 24

As can be seen, the games come thick and fast for the Red Devils, and by the looks of things, the Dutchman has been impressed by one teenager at Carrington and could soon give him the chance to shine in the first-team.

Ten Hag could hand Man Utd teenager his debut soon

As we know, the Red Devils were productive during the summer transfer window, bringing in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all completing moves to Old Trafford.

However, another who made the move was teenager Sekou Kone, with the Mali midfielder’s switch to the academy going under the radar. It seems like he is making quite the impact at Carrington, though, and according to GiveMeSport sources, Kone could soon make his Man Utd debut.

The report states that the Red Devils want to fast track the 18-year-old, with his performances in training impressing Ten Hag and his coaching team, who are ‘considering giving the central midfielder a chance in the first-team setup’. Kone, who is primarily a holding midfielder, could get his chance in one of the cup competitions this season.