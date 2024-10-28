Manchester United continued their terrible start to the new season after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

Although there were some controversial moments in the match, Erik ten Hag’s side were not able to capitalise on their first-half pressure, ultimately succumbing to defeat in East London.

The Red Devils missed several golden chances in the first 45 minutes, including a lob from Diogo Dalot which ended up sailing over the bar instead of nestling in the back of the net. They were made to pay in the second half, with Crysencio Summerville giving the Hammers the lead in the 74th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro equalised just moments later, deflecting a Joshua Zirkzee header into the back of the net, but West Ham ran away eventual winners thanks to a controversial penalty call.

Matthijs de Ligt was deemed to have kicked Danny Ings over, with the referee overturning his decision via VAR. Skipper Jarrod Bowen converted the spot kick to earn a huge three points for his side.

United will no doubt be disappointed in their efforts today, as their miserable campaign continues. However, there were some standout performers at the London Stadium for Ten Hag’s side.

United’s best players vs. West Ham

Arguably the Red Devils’ most dangerous player at the London Stadium was their captain, Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international missed their last game, a 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce due to suspension, and seemed well-rested on Sunday afternoon.

The United number eight received an 8/10 rating from Goal journalist Richard Martin, who praised him for a 'magnificent' performance. As per Sofascore, he created two big chances, from which United should have scored.

The other standout in East London in a white shirt of United today was their goalscorer, Casemiro. Despite poor form in recent months, the Brazilian’s performances seem to have picked up, and he impressed for the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old experienced midfielder received a 7/10 rating for his efforts from Martin. The journalist praised him for being 'creative on the whole'. Indeed, the Brazilian created two chances against the Hammers.

Despite some good performances in midfield for Ten Hag’s side in East London, there were some underwhelming showings in attack. Alejandro Garnacho was one player who struggled.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Garnacho’s stats vs. West Ham

The clash against the Hammers was a historic one for Garnacho; it was his 100th appearance for England’s most decorated club. However, it was not a performance to remember on such a milestone occasion.

The 20-year-old had a poor day at the office in front of goal, squandering two huge chances. He first hit the crossbar just minutes into the game, after being teed up by Fernandes. Moments later, the young winger, looking to bend his shot into the far right corner, fired wide of the target.

His stats from the game certainly suggest that the youngster struggled, although not through a lack of trying. United’s number 17 had 60 touches of the ball, completing 80% of his passes. However, he had three shots off target and lost the ball 16 times. Off the ball, Garnacho made an error which led to Summerville’s goal and won just one from three ground duels.

Garnacho stats vs. West Ham Stat Number Touches 60 Pass accuracy 80% Passes completed 33/41 Shots off target 3 Number of times possession lost 16 Ground duels won 1/3 Error leading to shot 1 Stats from Sofascore

The winger received a rating of just 5/10 from Martin for his performance against the Hammers. He explained that the Argentina international was 'lively but really wasteful' against Lopetegui’s side.

With a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday night, followed by a clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford coming up next for United, Ten Hag may well decide to rotate Garnacho out of the side.

Not only will this help manage his minutes, given he has played so much at just 20 years of age, but it could allow a fresh perspective on the wing. Ten Hag could well drop Garnacho, with Amad coming into the side and Marcus Rashford moving over to the left wing, his best position.

United’s manager, whose job is surely on the line after such poor results, needs to get it right against the Foxes and the Blues, and rotating Garnacho for fresh legs could be the move he makes.