Highlights United need a win after Bournemouth embarrassment

Rashford's poor performance warrants him on the bench

Antony should start given recent impressive form

Manchester United will look to win their first Premier League away game since February this evening as they travel to face Bournemouth.

Earlier this season, the Cherries completely embarrassed the Red Devils, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford, which is a result that Erik ten Hag's side simply cannot afford to repeat.

Luckily, United go into the tie off the back of a relatively impressive 2-2 result against Liverpool, and they also won at the Vitality Stadium last season.

However, if they are to achieve a positive outcome, then a certain star must start in place of Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford doesn’t make the starting lineup

Yesterday, Ten Hag gave a vital update on Rashford’s injury status after the United attacker was forced off just after the hour mark last weekend.

The Dutch boss announced that the England international had taken part in training on Thursday, and he is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine how many minutes he gets on the field.

However, in truth, regardless of the injury blow, there’s a call for Rashford to drop to the bench anyway after his 4/10 display against Liverpool, as rated by the Manchester Evening News.

The number ten struggled to get into the game, completing just 17 passes, having zero attempts at goal, and giving the ball away 15 times, which is why the boss should ruthlessly drop him to the bench.

Antony must be unleashed by Ten Hag

There’s no two ways about it: Antony has struggled massively this season, and he’s most definitely not justified his £82m price tag so far.

Over the campaign, the Brazilian has played 25 times, but he’s failed to score a single goal, underperforming his xG by 1.70, which also indicates that he’s not had many opportunities to score.

That said, there have been signs of significant improvement in recent weeks, which all stemmed from his late equaliser against Liverpool, where he momentarily became a hero.

However, it was Antony’s performance against Chelsea that really highlighted how incredible he can be when playing with confidence, with the Manchester Evening News rating his performance an 8/10.

Antony vs Chelsea Stats Antony Assists 1 Key passes 2 Shots 3 Successful dribbles 6/6 Possession lost 9 Duels won 9 Tackles 2 Via Sofascore

As you can see, the “unpredictable” winger, as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, was absolutely electric, taking on attacking responsibility while also being influential during off-the-ball tasks.

It was during that game at Stamford Bridge that Antony picked up his first Premier League goal contribution of the season, playing an unbelievable outside-of-the-foot cross for Alejandro Garnacho’s second.

Yet, it was his ability to evade pressure and turn defence into attack that was so impressive, completing all six of his dribbles and only losing the ball nine times.

With Bournemouth inevitably playing a low block when United are attacking rather than a high line, there will be little room to work in and almost no space in behind, which would make Rashford less dangerous and Antony more likely to have an impact on the game.

Furthermore, it is important that the wingers are able to win their duels, which Antony did brilliantly against Chelsea, as during tight games, it’s those fine margin moments that can make the difference.

Overall, given Rashford’s lack of influence and current unknown injury status, Antony simply must return to the starting side, after his 8/10 display the last time he was in the XI against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.