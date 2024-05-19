The 2023/24 season has been a very disappointing campaign for Manchester United, who are currently eighth in the Premier League. They can finish no higher than sixth place, which Chelsea occupy at the moment, although they would have to turn over an outrageous goal difference to do so.

The Red Devils currently have 57 points, equal to that of Newcastle United, who they beat 3-2 in their most recent game. If results go their way, the Old Trafford outfit can reach seventh place and qualify for the Europa Conference League - should they beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

It has also been something of a mixed-bag season for their biggest stars, too. Bruno Fernandes has had an impressive campaign, and has the most goal involvements by any United player this term, with 18 in the Premier League.

Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have also had a strong time of things this season. 19-year-old Mainoo has played 28 games for the first team, scoring four times and registering one assist. Garnacho has featured in 48 games, getting on the scoresheet nine times and registering five assists.

The academy pair have shown up a fair few of their senior colleagues it's fair to say, but one high-profile star will be hoping to finish the season strongly against the Seagulls, alongside Fernandes and co.

Marcus Rashford's season in numbers

The player in question here is United and England winger, Marcus Rashford. The 26-year-old is one of the most destructive wingers in world football but has not found his feet in the 2023/24 season.

In 41 games in all competitions for United, Rashford has scored just eight goals, of which seven have come in the Premier League, and has just five assists. This is a far cry from his 2022/23 exploits when he scored 30 goals and registered ten assists in 56 games in all competitions.

Like many of his teammates, Rashford has struggled with an injury at the back end of the season. This has caused him to be unavailable for the past few United games, but he did make an appearance off the bench against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Interestingly, that was Rashford’s 400th appearance for the club, a span of games during which he has scored 131 goals and registered 64 assists.

Marcus Rashford's United career by numbers Games 400 Starts 293 Goals 131 Assists 64 Stats from UtdDistrict

After a spell on the sidelines recently, Erik ten Hag could well reinstate Rashford in the starting lineup for a game against one of his favourite opponents later today...

Rashford’s record against Brighton

United travel down to the South Coast to face Brighton at the Amex for their Premier League finale. Of course, it is not their last game of the season, with the FA Cup final against Manchester City the weekend after.

Indeed, Rashford’s record against Brighton is impressive. He has scored four goals in 12 Premier League appearances at the Seagulls. Arguably the best of the bunch came at the Amex, where he got on the end of a superb trivela pass from Fernandes, before cutting in from the left-hand side, chopping inside and away from two oncoming defenders before firing home.

United’s number ten certainly has the potential to hurt Roberto De Zerbi's side again this weekend, having previously run "Brighton ragged", as journalist Liam Canning described it, when the two sides met earlier this season. Whilst Rashford has not been at his best in 2023/24, there is no doubting his lethal ability when in full flow.

With the ball at his feet, the Englishman is deadly. According to FBref, per 90 minutes this season, Rashford averages 3.38 progressive carries which places him in the top 4%, 2.11 final third carries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 5%, and 2.45 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 2%. He is deadly with the ball at his feet, and could well provide United with a cutting edge driving in from the left-hand side.

It makes sense for Rashford to start against Brighton. Not only does he have a good record against them, he will likely be a key player against City in the FA Cup final, so giving him a start at the Amex will help build match sharpness. The hope will be that he can once again wreak havoc alongside Fernandes, who also has four goals - and two assists - against the Seagulls to date.

Not only that, but Garnacho struggled last time out and has looked tired of late on the left flank, receiving just a 5/10 match rating from the Manchester Evening News in midweek; this is no surprise given he has started all of United's Premier League games since 11 November.

This certainly seems like the perfect game to reintroduce Rashford to the starting lineup, and Ten Hag will no doubt be hoping he can have his usual explosive impact against Brighton.