Manchester United picked up just their second Premier League win since March on Wednesday, defeating European challenger Newcastle United 3-2.

Erik ten Hag fielded a side without a true number nine, and the overall team performance was slightly better than what the fans have witnessed recently.

That said, the same issues continue to appear, particularly at the back, with the Red Devils facing 21 shots and the visitors missing five big chances.

However, there was one player at the other end of the field who struggled to have any real influence on the game, and it’s time for the star to be given a well-earned test.

Alejandro Garnacho’s 23/24 campaign

It can’t be denied that Alejandro Garnacho has been one of the most consistent performers for Man United this season, with his 35 league appearances proving he’s often relied on by the boss.

In the Premier League alone, the Argentine star has netted seven times and provided four assists, but it’s the constant threat he offers that makes him such a huge talent.

According to DataMB, Garnacho ranks among Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise for dribbles, carries, and expected goal involvements, while he’s also by far the best talent under the age of 20.

Garnacho PL Stats Ranked vs U20 Players Stats Rank Goals 1st xG 1st xA 1st Shots 1st Dribbles 1st Crosses 1st Touches in box 1st Via DataMB

Unsurprisingly, starting his 36th consecutive game is clearly taking its toll on the young winger, who’s given his all for the side each time he’s on the grass, but his performance against the Magpies signified that he deserves a rest, just like Rasmus Hojlund.

Alejandro Garnacho’s performance vs Newcastle

Garnacho’s name being in the starting lineup is guaranteed at this point, and the 19-year-old began in his favourite left-wing spot against the Magpies.

From the off, the number 17 looked to cause Kieran Tippier plenty of issues, driving at the right-back and often finding himself in and around the penalty area, but he was unable to take advantage of his opportunities.

As the game progressed, Garnacho’s influence on the match decreased, with Amad Diallo instead taking on most of the attacking responsibility, scoring, and assisting.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst handed Garnacho a 5/10 rating for his performance, stating that he was “weak in the first half,” and the statistics also support that he was much quieter than his usual self.

Garnacho vs Gordon Stats Stats Garnacho Gordon Goals 0 1 Shots 2 3 Touches 26 64 Passes completed 13 29 Key passes 2 5 Successful dribbles 1/1 3/4 Via Sofascore

As you can see, the winger was often a passenger during the game, with his overall involvement quite low, especially when his touches and passes are compared to his positional peer on the away side, Anthony Gordon, and goalkeeper Andre Onana, who also had superior touches and passes, 52 and 25.

Yet, even when he was on the ball, other than his two key passes, he was largely wasteful, boasting a pass accuracy of 72% and losing possession eight times.

But, considering this is his first full campaign as a professional, the demand on him to inspire the team and perform every single week is way too high, so a cameo like yesterday’s is completely expected.

If Ten Hag wants the best version of Garnacho ready and firing on all cylinders against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the best decision may be to drop him to the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

This means that his long starting streak will come to an end, but it’ll most definitely be worth it if he’s holding the FA Cup trophy in just over a week’s time.