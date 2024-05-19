The final day of the Premier League season is upon us, a day that many of the Manchester United faithful wish had arrived sooner.

This afternoon, the Red Devils face Brighton & Hove Albion on the road, the side that handed Erik ten Hag his first defeat at Old Trafford.

A similar result this time around could just put an end to the Dutchman’s time at United, with his team currently sitting seventh in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag will be desperate to end the season on a high, and the return of one star over Scott McTominay could just ensure that.

Why Scott McTominay drops out of the side

Man United's number 39 has been a constant figure on the grass this season, making 31 Premier League appearances, but not all of those have been from the off, starting just 17 times.

That could be the case once again against the Seagulls, having struggled to impress against Newcastle United in the week, with inconsistency being a common factor, despite the fact that he’s netted seven times in the league.

Versus the Magpies, the Scottish midfielder played the full 90 minutes, but he made just 18 passes with an accuracy of 72%, which simply can’t happen against a team like Brighton.

Given that United’s opponents today tend to dominate possession, boasting 60% on average, it’s vital that the visitors aren’t complacent in possession; otherwise, they’ll be in for a tough afternoon.

Rasmus Hojlund must return

Another reason McTominay must drop out of the side is because it allows for the return of Rasmus Hojlund, and Sofyan Amrabat's run of starts means that it is unlikely that he doesn't feature from kick-off.

Against Newcastle, the Dane wasn’t included in the starting lineup following a 3/10 performance against Arsenal, with Ten Hag handing him a rest.

However, the 21-year-old made his mark off the bench, scoring his ninth Premier League goal of the season with a confident strike on his weaker foot.

This was just Hojlund’s second goal in the league since February, with the number 11 struggling for confidence, but his lack of influence hasn’t necessarily been down to his own ability.

Hojlund vs Joao Pedro 23/24 PL Stats Stats Hojlund Pedro Goals 9 9 xG 7.49 10.86 Shots (per game) 1.3 2.3 Big chances missed 13 7 Touches (per game) 23 42.7 Passes completed (per game) 10.1 20.1 Via Sofascore

As you can see from Hojlund’s stats this season, he’s often been on the fringe of the game, working with scraps to turn nothing into something.

The former Atalanta star has been completely starved of service, making just 10.1 passes per game, taking 1.3 shots, and having an xG of just 7.49, which, compared to Brighton attacker Joao Pedro, is quite frankly shocking.

Furthermore, according to Statman Dave, the United striker has received just five chances in his last eight Premier League games before the Newcastle tie, one less than what Manchester City created for Erling Haaland in one game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On the flip side, the fact that Hojlund has still scored nine goals and has a better conversion rate than Haaland, despite the lack of support, proves just how much potential he truly has and why he has to start against Brighton.

At the end of the day, any striker who isn’t provided with opportunities to score is unlikely to perform, but his shot-to-goal Premier League percentile of 88%, via FBref, highlights that if he is presented with an opportunity, he’s likely to take it.