If Erik ten Hag was feeling the pressure before Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Coventry City, then he must certainly be petrified about the status of his job after narrowly beating the Championship side on penalties.

The Red Devils didn’t just have one foot in the final in the 70th minute when they were 3-0 up; they had every limb, but in typical United fashion, everything had to be so complex.

Somehow, at the full-time whistle, the score line was 3-3, with terrible game management and a slice of unlucky nature helping Coventry back into the game.

Both teams could have progressed in extra time, and Coventry so nearly did if it wasn’t for a very tight offside call. Luckily, United were victorious in the shootout.

For context of just how poor the Premier League side were, if the world of football was unknown to a viewer, it would be easy to assume that Man United were the underdog going into the game, with one player in particular performing worse than Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford’s performance against Coventry

There’s no doubt about it: Rashford is an absolutely fantastic attacker on his day, but he’s the definition of a confidence player, and he’s lacked that this season in particular.

Once again, the number ten started in his usual left-wing role, but he found it difficult to have an impact on the game against the stubborn low block of Coventry.

In fairness to Rashford, his performance certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying today, but he was wasteful in possession, often running out of ideas and into closed corners.

The England international gave the ball away 17 times, had a pass accuracy of 84%, and spurned his only opportunity of the game, with Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst handing him a 5/10 rating, which was far from the worst.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s statistics against Coventry

Due to the sheer number of injuries that keep occurring to the United backline, Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again started at left-back for the Red Devils.

However, it was unfortunately a performance to completely forget about after being absorbed by the roar of the Coventry faithful.

Luckhurst was particularly adamant that the number 29 was one of the worst on the field, rating him an extremely low 3/10 and alluding to the fact that he was “targeted a number of times.”

Right up until the score was 3-1, Wan-Bissaka was having a relatively comfortable afternoon, but the arrival of Fabio Tavares just after the hour mark exposed the defender defensively.

Wan-Bissaka vs Coventry Stats Wan-Bissaka Penalties conceded 1 Tackles 1 Dribbled past 1 Duels won 5/9 Pass accuracy 87% Possession lost 15 Successful dribbles 2/2 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the stats, the former Crystal Palace player was calm and composed, even completing 100% of his dribbles, but as Mark Robins’ side grew into the game, Wan-Bissaka faded.

For the second goal, the 26-year-old failed to close down the ball quickly enough, as Callum O’Hare unleashed a strike that flew off the static Wan-Bissaka into the back of the net.

Then, 15 minutes later, amongst the chaos, the right-back conceded a late penalty due to handball after an unconvincing piece of defending at the back post.

Tackling and dealing with 1v1 scenarios is supposedly Wan-Bissaka’s biggest strength, but today he only made one tackle and won just five of his nine duels, which highlights that he was off the pace.

In truth, the English ace looked uncomfortable from the second Ellis Simms scored, displaying panic both on the ball and off it, and Ten Hag may reconsider his place in the starting lineup on Wednesday.