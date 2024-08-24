The Saturday lunchtime kickoff saw Manchester United fall to a frustrating defeat at the AMEX Stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Red Devils had moments where luck went against them and poor defensive lapses of concentration, which ultimately led them to a 2-1 defeat. They return to Manchester without a point to show for their efforts.

The Seagulls opened the scoring thanks to a goal from former Red Devil, Danny Welbeck, who scored his 100th career goal from inside the six-yard box. United equalised on the hour mark, with Amad’s deflected shot flying past Jason Steele in the Brighton goal.

In a second half that was arguably dominated by the home side, Alejandro Garnacho thought he had given United the lead. However, his shot from a narrow angle flicked off Joshua Zirkzee’s knee on the way in, meaning the goal was ruled out for offside.

Brighton’s winner came from a poor defensive error from the Red Devils, with Joao Pedro finding himself unmarked at the back post from a cross to head home for all three points. It was a disappointing day out for the Red Devils, who had some disappointing individual performances at the AMEX Stadium, which will no doubt have been frustrating for Erik ten Hag.

Harry Maguire’s stats vs. Brighton

One of those players who struggled at the back for United was Harry Maguire. The former Red Devils captain performed well in the second half before being replaced by new signing Matthijs de Ligt but missed a crucial interception from a pass by Pedro. It was a pass that found Kaoru Mitoma, whose cross then assisted Welbeck’s opener.

This was noted by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Lukchurst, who rated Maguire’s performance a 5/10. The journalist pointed out that the England international 'should have dealt with' Pedro’s pass better, something that could have prevented the opener by Brighton’s number 18.

Indeed, despite the missed interception from the United centre-back, his stats, courtesy of Sofascore ,were still more than respectable. He completed 40 out of 44 passes, with a 91% accuracy, and made one key pass. Defensively, Maguire made three clearances, won two duels and made two crucial interceptions.

It was certainly a mixed bag of a game for Maguire, who largely played well despite the mistake which led to Welbeck’s opener, although could now find himself ousted by new arrival, De Ligt.

However, he was perhaps not the United player who had the toughest day at the office, with a star attacker struggling against the Seagulls.

Marcus Rashford’s stats vs. Brighton

Coming off the back of a disappointing 2023/24 season, Marcus Rashford might well be frustrated with how he has started the new campaign. The England international struggled to make an impact on the game against Brighton and was subbed off for Alejandro Garnacho at the 65-minute make, with the score at 1-1.

Luckhurst did not make much of his performance and gave him a scathing review. The journalist rated his efforts on the South Coast just 4/10 and brutally described him as 'United's weakest player' at the AMEX Stadium.

Rashford never really got into the game, as his Sofascore stats reflect. The 26-year-old had just 23 touches in the 65 minutes he played, completing 13 out of 18 passes, with an accuracy of just 72%. He also completed just one dribble out of three that he attempted.

Rashford stats vs. Brighton Metric Stat Passes completed 13/18 (72%) Touches 23 Dribbles 1/3 Possession lost 7 Offsides 2 Stats from Sofascore

It was definitely a disappointing day out for Rashford in a rainy AMEX Stadium. After a tough start to the new season, the United number 10 will be hoping he can keep his place in the team and turn things around next Sunday at Old Trafford.

United are set to face Liverpool, the side Rashford has seven goals and an assists in 16 domestic appearances.

That said, with Amad firing - and Garnacho itching for a start - it could well be the Englishman who is forced to make way for the visit of the Merseysiders.