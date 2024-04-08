Manchester United came into their clash with Liverpool with the chance to upset all three of their fierce rivals.

Having secured a 2-2 draw in a frantic match at Old Trafford it certainly upset Jurgen Klopp's side who spurned the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

For Manchester City and Arsenal, it was a hugely positive result, one which grouped the title challengers to within a point.

For United, they have now only won once in their last six league matches and a draw, albeit a surprising one on this occasion, only means they have more work to do in their bid for Champions League football next term.

There have been positives; notably that of Kobbie Mainoo whose remarkable rise to stardom only continued on Sunday, scoring what he thought was the winner.

The England international gathered the ball in his stride before placing a gorgeous effort into the top corner. His incredible performances have come just at the right time, with the teenager now outshining £70m signing and multiple Champions League winner Casemiro.

Casemiro's performance vs Liverpool in numbers

When the Brazilian signed for United in the summer of 2022, question marks were understandably raised.

Although the Red Devils were bringing one of the most decorated midfielders in the game to the Premier League, he was now in his 30s and reaching the latter stages of his career.

Signing an ageing player is not always a bad thing; they bring experience, know-how and quality. Yet, they have no resale value and when it goes wrong, it really goes wrong.

This has been the case for Casemiro, notably in his second campaign with United where he has cut a rather forlorn figure in the middle of the pitch, constantly at fault and criticised for his lack of athleticism which has been found out in England's top-flight.

After another disappointing display against Liverpool this weekend, commentator Ian Darke remarked "Casemiro can’t really run anymore." Those are apt words indeed.

That has been a regular criticism towards the former Real Madrid hero who no doubt suffers from a lack of organisation in United's midfield, but has largely suffered as a result of his overall performance levels which simply haven't been good enough.

What rather summed up Casemiro's campaign was a moment in the second half when he went to press goalscorer Luis Diaz. The 32-year-old headed towards the Liverpool winger, only to be skipped past as though he wasn't even there.

That was one of two times Casemiro was dribbled past throughout an ineffective display that Man United personality Mark Goldbridge claimed was an "absolute stinker".

Further criticism came from Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst who gave the £350k-per-week earner a 5/10 match writing, writing: 'Squandered a good headed-chance by trying to pick out a teammate and irked the crowd by kicking the ball out. More prudent on the ball in the second.'

Somehow lasting the full 90 minutes, the midfielder ended the match with the worst pass completion rate of any player to start the game (67%), having ceded possession on 16 occasions. Only two players in United red managed more; Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

Casemiro vs Liverpool Minutes played 90 Touches 67 Accurate passes 33/49 (67%) Key passes 1 Crosses 0 Long balls 0/5 Possession lost 16x Duels won 5/10 Clearances 6 Interceptions 1 Tackles 4 Stats via Sofascore.

This was another off day for Casemiro and next time around he must be dropped. With Mason Mount now returning to the fray, even scoring against Brentford, perhaps he deserves a run-out next to Mainoo? It can't get any worse, surely?