Manchester United have not been enjoying a great season this year. Almost halfway into the campaign, they have lost seven Premier League games and four of their Champions League games.

With a match away to Liverpool looming large this weekend, there were fears from the United faithful that they would be in for another drubbing at the hands of their biggest rival, and yet, somehow, the Red Devils managed to get out of Merseyside with a point, thanks to a dire 0-0 draw.

Now, for good as a point is given the context, there were still plenty of poor performers for Erik ten Hag's team, including one midfielder who must be benched against West Ham United this weekend, Sofyan Amrabat.

How the media reacted to Amrabat's performance v Liverpool

Ten Hag started the Moroccan in a deeper midfield role alongside youngster Kobbie Mainoo, and while the 18-year-old thrived against the Reds, Amrabat looked lost at times and ineffective at others.

Aside from the attacking players - who were essentially nonexistent all game - the World Cup hero was the worst player for United, and this was not lost on the national press, who were not shy in letting their readers know.

The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckurst gave him a 6/10 and described him as 'on the backfoot early on' and that his use of the ball was 'dreadful at times' - a hardly glowing review.

The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe and James Ducker shared Luckhurst's sentiments, also awarding the United man a 6/10, criticising him for 'giving the ball away far too easily' and for moving like he's 'wearing hiking boots.'

Alex Turk of the Express was particularly scathing in his review of the game, giving Amrabat a 5/10 while adding that the United man 'looked dreadful on the ball.'

NBC Sport's Joe Prince-Wright was another unimpressed spectator and, like Turk, couldn't even give the 27-year-old more than a 5/10, highlighting that he 'struggled with Liverpool's movement in the first half.'

Sofyan Amrabat's game vs Liverpool in numbers

While his reviews in the press vary from disappointing to scathing, Amrabat's individual statistics don't make for pretty reading either, as he lost the ball 16 times in his 95 minutes of football - essentially once every six minutes - and managed to lose seven of his eight ground duels while not even attempting a single aerial one.

The midfielder also misplaced 12 of his passes, didn't make any key passes, attempt any crosses or long balls, and failed to make a single tackle either.

Dribbling was a problem as well, offensively and defensively, as he attempted and failed one of his own while also being dribbled past twice during the game.

Sofyan Amrabat's Game in Numbers vs Liverpool Passing Accuracy 64% Key Passes 0 Long Balls 0 Shots 0 Dribbles Attempted (Successes) 1 (0) Ground Duels (won) 8 (1) Aerial Duels 0 Possession Lost 16 Dribbled Past 2 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, the former Fiorentina star is clearly a talented player, and he has had better games for United in his short time at the club, but if Ten Hag wants to collect all three points on Saturday, he should not be starting Amrabat.