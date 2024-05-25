Today, Manchester United’s season ends. A shocking campaign overall could conclude in triumph as they take on their nosy neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

However, this isn’t only a game to achieve silverware; it’s all but confirmed that it’ll be Erik ten Hag’s last game in charge.

Unfortunately, history isn’t exactly on his side, having suffered defeat in this exact scenario last season.

United are most definitely the underdogs, but there’s one player who could just end the Ducthman’s time at the club with a bang, who’ll come into the side for Amad Diallo.

Why Amad Diallo drops out of the side

There’s no two ways about it: Amad has become one of United’s most influential players in the last few weeks.

The number 16 started three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career, scoring and assisting in one of those matches against Newcastle United.

It’s a shame that a pre-season injury ruined the majority of his campaign, but he’s finally showcased his talent across his nine league appearances.

Ten Hag’s tricky winger will fancy his chances of making the starting lineup today, and the United faithful will also hope to see him feature from the off, but one player simply has to return, therefore pushing the 21-year-old out of the team.

Why Marcus Rashford has to be unleashed by Ten Hag

Just three years ago, football scout Jacek Kulig described Marcus Rashford as a “future legend” of Man United, but today, he’s arguably the most criticised player in the squad.

After scoring 30 goals across all competitions last season, the expectation was for the number ten to progress even further, or at least put up similar numbers.

Unfortunately, he’s fallen well below that mark this time around, netting just seven times in the Premier League in 26 starts, but the role he could play against City could be vital.

It’s expected that the proceedings could follow a similar pattern to United’s 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup match, where Rashford was a threat throughout.

Rashford vs Liverpool Stats Stats Rashford Goals 1 Key passes 5 Shots 4 Big chances created 2 Pass accuracy 90% Via Sofascore

For the majority of the game, Pep Guardiola’s side are guaranteed to dominate possession and the attacking statistics, most likely from minute one.

Therefore, the only joy that United will get in the final third will inevitably be on the counterattack, which is the exact scenario where the 26-year-old thrives, as shown by his stats versus Liverpool.

The left-winger's pace in behind will provide United with an out-ball, whereas Amad’s inclusion would make Ten Hag’s side more prone to the press, given that he likes to come short to receive the ball.

Furthermore, Rashford can also produce a moment of magic out of nothing, which Man City will be all too familiar with, having suffered from his quality at the Etihad this season already.

To conclude, Rashford has a point to prove, and there’s no better platform than Wembley Stadium to prove why he’s still one of the best forwards in Europe, especially with his exclusion from the England squad on his mind.