After an incredible 3-2 Boxing Day comeback over Aston Villa, Manchester United travelled to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, where they suffered yet another disappointing 2-1 defeat.

It seems that every positive step is followed by a poor showing, which has meant that they sit seventh in the Premier League.

The United faithful are becoming increasingly frustrated with Erik ten Hag's team, as some individuals are completely underperforming.

Antony’s performance in numbers vs Forest

Antony’s game against Forest was another addition to his catalogue of unconvincing and incredibly frustrating performances.

This was his 21st game of the season, and he is still yet to register a goal or an assist, but what’s even worse is the fact that he’s staggeringly picked up more yellow cards than goal contributions since joining the club.

The Brazilian was subbed just after the break due to an injury, but prior to that, he was very ineffective, giving the ball away 12 times and only winning four of his ten individual battles.

Additionally, he lacked intensity, intent, and the ability to create anything, with the 23-year-old often being forced to pass backwards due to his inability to take a man on.

Antony in 2023/24 Games Goals Assists Shots 21 0 0 33 Antony in 2023 Games Goals Assists Shots 33 1 2 69 Stats via TNT Sport & WhoScored.com

Football analyst Statman Dave described his showing as a "disasterclass,” which is extremely accurate and appropriate. The statistics below sum up his wretched evening in Nottingham.

Antony's Stats vs Forest xG 0.00 xA 0.03 Shots 0 Dribbles (succ.) 3 (1) Pass accuracy % 78% Stats via Sofascore

The man to replace Antony at Man Utd

The biggest issue that Antony now has is that Amad Diallo returned from injury to replace him at the City Ground, and the difference between the duo was night and day. The former Sunderland loanee didn’t look like a player who had been out since August, instantly setting the tempo and taking on responsibility in attack.

Unlike Antony, who stays on the touchline throughout a game, Amad often inverted to pick the ball up within the inside channel, creating combinations and linking up play. The 21-year-old showed his intelligence by retaining the ball when necessary while also working extremely hard to regain it. 94% pass accuracy, a shot on target, one key pass, and 100% duels won prove he was heavily involved in his short cameo.

However, what is even more worrying for Antony is that Alejandro Garnacho’s best performance in a United shirt came on the right against Villa. The Argentine netted a brace and was relentless throughout, using movement and direct dribbling to carve open the opponent.

The clear difference between Antony and the wingers is that the aforementioned duo simply makes things happen. Amad can create and score, as shown by his 16-goal contribution season at Sunderland, and Garnacho has also proved that this season. In short, the £85m man is too easy to play against.

Overall, if Garnacho doesn’t start, then Amad will, and therefore, it is reasonable to presume that the ex-Ajax man would currently be the third-choice right-winger at the Red Devils. This ultimately puts question marks around his future at Man United and with his job on the line, Ten Hag must start his best XI, unfortunately, Antony doesn’t feature in it.