Manchester United moved up to seventh in the Premier League after picking up an important three points on the road to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The thrilling encounter saw missed chances and plenty of last-gasp action as the game ended 4-3, the perfect viewing for the neutral but a nail-biting affair for those involved.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his side on the whole, and that result could be the first step towards a much-needed run of good form.

How the game vs Wolves played out

Marcus Rashford has had his critics for his off-field actions this week, but he silenced those within five minutes thanks to a brilliant strike. United came out of the tunnel with a point to prove, and by the 22nd minute, they had their second through Rasmus Hojlund, who picked up the Player of the Match award.

Ten Hag's side had two more goals ruled out for offside before the break, and the visitors racked up eight attempts at goal, 1.38 xG, and just 0.16 xGC in what was arguably their best half of the season.

United looked set to cruise to a victory, but a rather controversial penalty was given to Wolves with 20 minutes to go, which caused the Red Devils to go into the usual panic mode we've witnessed all season. Scott McTominay eased those worries four minutes later, however, scoring from a corner.

Fast forward to the 95th minute, and Pedro Neto had put the ball in the back of the net to make it 3-3 after United lost the ball from their own corner. Luckily, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo was on hand to glide through the Wanderers' defence and curl home with minutes to go.

Andre Onana and Antony vs Wolves

Andre Onana didn't do a whole lot wrong on the night, and for the first time this season, United looked comfortable when playing out from the back. However, the Cameroon star also had a few moments of chaos, which could have cost his side on another day.

For example, the goalkeeper attempted to claim a cross but missed the flight of the ball, which ultimately led to Lisandro Martinez clearing the ball off the line. His goals prevented was -0.40, which probably comes from his lack of bravery for the second goal and being beaten quite easily at his near post for the third.

Nonetheless, the table below shows a handful of Antony's stats during his short cameo, which left a lot to be desired, earned him a 2/10 rating by the Manchester Evening News, and made journalist Samuel Luckhurst call him a "liability."

Antony vs Wolves Stats Antony Minutes 17 Dribble attempts (Succ) 4 (1) Accurate passes 2/4 (50%) Possession lost 6 Duels (won) 7 (3) Stats via Sofascore

The Brazilian got his first goal and assist of the season against Newport County at the weekend, but he failed to build on that when he came on for 17 minutes. When the side is under pressure, players need to attempt to manage the game and not allow the opposition chances to attack.

However, the former Ajax man was extremely wasteful, and his ball retention was horrific, as shown by his 50% pass accuracy, two passes all game, possession lost six times, and his 25% dribble success rate. The 23-year-old also lost four of his seven duels, with one of them leading to the overturn in possession for Wolves' equaliser.

It was most certainly an evening to forget for the £86m enigma, with Ten Hag needing to consider whether it is wise to even bring him off the bench at the weekend, let alone handing him a start.