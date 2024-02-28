Manchester United have been significantly better in 2024 than they were towards the end of 2023, but they suffered another setback last weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s side were defeated by Fulham at Old Trafford, with the visitors picking up an impressive 2-1 victory, ending United’s unbeaten run.

Nevertheless, the boss’ attention will turn to today’s massive FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, the only competition United can win silverware from.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the player who must be unleashed by Ten Hag this evening if the Red Devils are to progress.

Antony’s performance against Forest earlier this season

Antony has yet to live up to his £86m price tag since joining the Red Devils, with his performances this season being way below par.

The Brazilian has made 20 appearances in the Premier League this season, and he has still failed to register a goal contribution. That said, Ten Hag has still shown his support for the 24-year-old, stating:

"He will fight back, and I back him. He now has to wait for his chance, and once he is there, he has to pick up."

Antony’s last Premier League start was against Forest at the City Ground back in December, where he struggled to have any impact on the game whatsoever.

In 54 minutes, the winger had a pass accuracy of 78%, completed just one of his three dribble attempts, and had no shots. But his replacement on that day could just hold the key to unlocking the Tricky Trees’ backline tonight.

Amad Diallo must start vs Forest

The United faithful have been crying out for Amad Diallo to make his first start of the season and tonight will be the perfect opportunity for the attacker to be included in the starting lineup.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan to Sunderland, where he was absolutely unbelievable and proved to be a “pure talent,” as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

In 27 starts for the Black Cats, Diallo scored 13 goals and made three assists, showing he has the ability to create something out of nothing, unlike Antony.

The Ivory Coast international showed glimpses of being able to do this against Forest last time out, with the table below showcasing his key statistics from his second-half cameo.

Amad Diallo's display vs Forest Stats Amad Minutes 36 Shots on target 1 Touches (Att pen) 4 Passes into final third 2 Chances created 1 Tackles 1 Duels won 2/2 Ball recoveries 3 Via FotMob

As can be seen in the table above, Diallo’s style of play means that he often looks to force the ball into the penalty area and dangerous zones, as shown by his two passes into the final third.

The former Atalanta star is also far more direct than Antony, attempting to get into the box where he can either shoot at goal or set up a teammate with a clever pass, as highlighted by his four touches in the opposition box and shot on target.

Amad also brings intensity out of possession, winning all of his duels, making one tackle, and recovering the ball three times, which will be vital in what could be a scrappy game at the City Ground.

Overall, it’s clear that Diallo brings much more to the table than Antony, and if United are to defeat Forest, the number 16 could have his say on the tie.